FS: Synology DS720+, 2x Toshiba N300 4TB NAS drives

DS720+ NAS Bought for a project who's scope has changed. Impressive box. Quad Intel CPU with QuickSync transcoding for PLEX. 2x 3.5" hot swap bays. Has 2 NVME cache slots on the bottom as well. Less than a month old but this rocket scientist accidentally trashed the box so no return for me. In same as new condition. 100% works perfectly. Upgraded RAM to 10GB. $400 shipped CONUS
2x Toshiba N300 7200 NAS drive 4TB. 7200RPM. 128MB cache. Under warranty until 10/11/2020. Can provide proof of purchase invoice if needed. These have mostly sat on the shelf for the last 2 years but were put into service for the above NAS. $150 shipped.
Buy the bundle of above for $500 shipped and have a 100% ready to roll NAS.
