FS: Synology DS220+ AppleTV combo, 4 Bay U-NAS, 2x Western Digital HC530 14TB

Upgraded with 4gb memory, 6gb total

Included 32gb Apple TV 4K 1st Gen

J4125 Quad-core CPU

16G EMMC

4G DDR4, supports up to 32GB

4x 2.5 Gigabit LAN

2 Year Warranty

Less than three days use. Switched to WD Red Plus due to noise, noise isn't bad just too loud for me

Purchased from ServerPartDeals.com

Hi everyone. In the Seattle area if you're local. Heat in sig. It may take me 2-4 days to ship things out due to my scheduleNot a lot of usage. Opted for something with more upgradabilit. Original Synology box and accessories included. Looking to sell as a bundle. Apple TV works great but has some scruffs on it.In good condition, couple of scratches on the case. I was running Unraid on this but decided I didn't want to deal with tweaking everything, bought a 4 bay Synology instead. OS is wiped, you'll need to load your own. Not all OS's will install on EMMC. Includes accessories but not the original box.