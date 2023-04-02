FS: Synology DS220+ AppleTV combo, 4 Bay U-NAS, 2x Western Digital HC530 14TB

ToyYoda03
Hi everyone. In the Seattle area if you're local. Heat in sig. It may take me 2-4 days to ship things out due to my schedule
Synology DS220+ NAS Bundle - $250 shipped
Not a lot of usage. Opted for something with more upgradabilit. Original Synology box and accessories included. Looking to sell as a bundle. Apple TV works great but has some scruffs on it.
https://www.synology.com/en-us/products/DS220+
UNAS NS-402 4 Bay NAS - $250 shipped
In good condition, couple of scratches on the case. I was running Unraid on this but decided I didn't want to deal with tweaking everything, bought a 4 bay Synology instead. OS is wiped, you'll need to load your own. Not all OS's will install on EMMC. Includes accessories but not the original box.
https://www.u-nas.com/xcart/cart.php?target=product&product_id=17698
2x Western Digital HC530, Manufacturer Recertified - $200 shipped
- Upgraded with 4gb memory, 6gb total
- Included 32gb Apple TV 4K 1st Gen
- J4125 Quad-core CPU
- 16G EMMC
- 4G DDR4, supports up to 32GB
- 4x 2.5 Gigabit LAN
- 2 Year Warranty
- Less than three days use. Switched to WD Red Plus due to noise, noise isn't bad just too loud for me
- Purchased from ServerPartDeals.com
