FS: Synology DS220+, 2x 14gb WD HC530, 4k Apple TV bundle

Synology DS220+ Upgraded with 4gb memory, 6gb total Includes original box and accessories

14gb Western Digital Ultrastar DC HC530 Purchased from serverpartdeals.com less than 30 days ago, less than 3 days of use Manufacturer Recertified. Passed Synology HD check. 2 Year Warranty Too loud for a living room, girlfriend wasn't a fan. These are audible but not super loud but if you like peace and quiet, not for you.

32gb Apple TV 4K (1st gen) HDMI 2.0a (2160p, Dolby Vision, and HDR10) Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Original box not included



Selling a gently used Synology DS220+, almost two years old in June. Was powered off for over a year during a move. Used to stream to my Apple TV. The Apple TV has some scratches and wear but works fine. I upgraded to the newest one which performs slightly faster than this one. The 2x 14gb Western Digital HC530's are recently bought, Manufacturer Recertified with warranty, and I can't return them. They are too audible for our living room.Looking to sell the whole kit, not wishing to part out. Heat in sig