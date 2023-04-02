FS: Synology DS220+, 2x 14gb WD HC530, 4k Apple TV bundle

Selling a gently used Synology DS220+, almost two years old in June. Was powered off for over a year during a move. Used to stream to my Apple TV. The Apple TV has some scratches and wear but works fine. I upgraded to the newest one which performs slightly faster than this one. The 2x 14gb Western Digital HC530's are recently bought, Manufacturer Recertified with warranty, and I can't return them. They are too audible for our living room.

Looking to sell the whole kit, not wishing to part out. Heat in sig

$440 shipped

Media Kit Bundle:
  • Synology DS220+
    • Upgraded with 4gb memory, 6gb total
    • Includes original box and accessories
  • 14gb Western Digital Ultrastar DC HC530
    • Purchased from serverpartdeals.com less than 30 days ago, less than 3 days of use
    • Manufacturer Recertified. Passed Synology HD check.
    • 2 Year Warranty
    • Too loud for a living room, girlfriend wasn't a fan. These are audible but not super loud but if you like peace and quiet, not for you.
  • 32gb Apple TV 4K (1st gen)
    • HDMI 2.0a (2160p, Dolby Vision, and HDR10)
    • Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
    • Original box not included

