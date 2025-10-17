  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
🧠 [FS] Synology DS1520+ NAS & Components – Parting Out (2 Full Sets Available)

🧠 [FS] Synology DS1520+ NAS & Components – Parting Out (2 Full Sets Available)​


Selling off my Synology DS1520+ setups — all parts in like-new condition, meticulously maintained, and pulled from clean home lab environments.
Two full sets available — prices are per item unless noted otherwise.


💻 NAS Units​

Synology DS1520+ (5-Bay NAS)$550 each Shipped

  • Intel Quad-Core CPU w/ integrated GPU (great for Plex & Docker)
  • Includes trays, power supply, and original packaging
  • Clean, no scratches or signs of wear

⚡ Cache Drives​

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB NVMe SSD$70 each Shipped

  • Used as cache — light use only
  • Fully healthy SMART report
  • Great upgrade for NAS or gaming rig

🌐 Network Upgrades​

2.5GbE USB Network Adapter (Synology Compatible)$25 each Shipped

  • Plug-and-play upgrade for DS1520+
  • Works with DSM 7.x flawlessly

🧱 Storage Drives​

WD White Label 16TB EMFZ (5400RPM)$190 each (5 available per set)

  • Low hours, fully tested with clean SMART results
  • Ideal for RAID, backup arrays, or cold storage
  • Runs cool and quiet — perfect for 24/7 operation
  • Bulk savings:
    • Buy 5 for $900 ($180 each)
    • Buy 10 for $1,700 ($170 each)

📦 Full Bundle Options​

Complete Set: $1,500 Shipped
Includes:
  • 1 × Synology DS1520+
  • 1 × Samsung 980 Pro 1TB
  • 1 × 2.5GbE adapter
  • 5 × 16TB WD White Label drives
    💰 Save ~$150 when buying as a bundle


Payment & Shipping Details:
💰 Preferred Payment: Zelle
💳 PayPal Friends & Family accepted (or buyer covers 2.99% PayPal Goods & Services fee)
🔄 Trades welcome—must have Heatware feedback
🔥 Heatware: THE_REAL_7 (+98 / 0 / 0)
📦 Ships via UPS (Lower 48 states)
🚚 Shipping included unless otherwise noted
📍 Local pickup available in Miami

Let me know if you're interested! Pictures below.
 

SamirD said:
Do you have one or two of these for sale, and where did you get those metal hard drive cases, and do they come included?
Click to expand...
Hello Samir, how are you? 😊
Yes, I have two sets available but selling them one at a time. The metal cases aren’t included — they’re just for display to show the condition of the drives.
But I can send you the Amazon link for the cases if you’d like.

sk3tch said:
He just knows what to post to get us storage nerds aroused
Click to expand...
😂 Haha guilty as charged! What can I say . . .
 
the_real_7 said:
Hello Samir, how are you? 😊
Yes, I have two sets available but selling them one at a time. The metal cases aren’t included — they’re just for display to show the condition of the drives.
But I can send you the Amazon link for the cases if you’d like.


😂 Haha guilty as charged! What can I say . . .
Click to expand...
Got it. Yes, would love that link!
 
