the_real_7
[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Sep 10, 2007
- Messages
- 1,432
[FS] Synology DS1520+ NAS & Components – Parting Out (2 Full Sets Available)
Selling off my Synology DS1520+ setups — all parts in like-new condition, meticulously maintained, and pulled from clean home lab environments.
Two full sets available — prices are per item unless noted otherwise.
NAS UnitsSynology DS1520+ (5-Bay NAS) – $550 each Shipped
- Intel Quad-Core CPU w/ integrated GPU (great for Plex & Docker)
- Includes trays, power supply, and original packaging
- Clean, no scratches or signs of wear
Cache DrivesSamsung 980 Pro 1TB NVMe SSD – $70 each Shipped
- Used as cache — light use only
- Fully healthy SMART report
- Great upgrade for NAS or gaming rig
Network Upgrades2.5GbE USB Network Adapter (Synology Compatible) – $25 each Shipped
- Plug-and-play upgrade for DS1520+
- Works with DSM 7.x flawlessly
Storage DrivesWD White Label 16TB EMFZ (5400RPM) – $190 each (5 available per set)
- Low hours, fully tested with clean SMART results
- Ideal for RAID, backup arrays, or cold storage
- Runs cool and quiet — perfect for 24/7 operation
- Bulk savings:
- Buy 5 for $900 ($180 each)
- Buy 10 for $1,700 ($170 each)
Full Bundle OptionsComplete Set: $1,500 Shipped
Includes:
- 1 × Synology DS1520+
- 1 × Samsung 980 Pro 1TB
- 1 × 2.5GbE adapter
- 5 × 16TB WD White Label drives
Save ~$150 when buying as a bundle
Payment & Shipping Details:
Preferred Payment: Zelle
PayPal Friends & Family accepted (or buyer covers 2.99% PayPal Goods & Services fee)
Trades welcome—must have Heatware feedback
Heatware: THE_REAL_7 (+98 / 0 / 0)
Ships via UPS (Lower 48 states)
Shipping included unless otherwise noted
Local pickup available in Miami
Let me know if you're interested! Pictures below.
Attachments
Last edited: