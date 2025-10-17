  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
🧠🔥 [FS] Synology DS1520+ NAS + 16TB Drives – Like New Home Lab Setup (2 Available)

🔥 [FS] Synology DS1520+ NAS + 16TB Drives – Like New Home Lab Setup (2 Available)

Selling off my two personal Synology DS1520+ setups — all components in like-new condition, pulled from a clean, climate-controlled home lab.
Everything was meticulously maintained, never abused, and stored boxed when not in use.

💻 NAS Units​

Synology DS1520+ (5-Bay NAS)$495 shipped each
  • Intel Quad-Core CPU w/ integrated GPU (perfect for Plex, Docker, or VM use)
  • Includes trays, power supply, and original packaging
  • Clean units — no scratches, dents, or signs of wear

⚡ Cache Drives​

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB NVMe SSD$65 shipped each
  • Used only as cache drives — very light use
  • 100% healthy SMART reports
  • Great upgrade for NAS or gaming system


🌐 Network Upgrades​

2.5 GbE USB Network Adapter (Synology-Compatible)$30 shipped each
  • Plug-and-play with DSM 7.x
  • Solid transfer speeds, no driver hacks needed


🧱 Storage Drives​

WD White Label 16TB EMFZ (5400 RPM)$165 each (5 per set)
  • Fully tested, low-hour drives with clean CrystalDiskInfo results
  • Run cool and quiet — ideal for 24/7 RAID or backup use
  • 🔹 Bundle savings:
    • 5 × drives → $800 ($160 ea)
    • 10 × drives → $1,550 ($155 ea)


📦 Complete Bundle (Turn-Key Setup)​

$1,350 shipped (save ~$200)
Includes:
  • 1 × Synology DS1520+
  • 5 × WD 16TB drives
  • 1 × Samsung 980 Pro 1TB NVMe cache
  • 1 × 2.5 GbE adapter
Fully assembled, tested, and ready to boot — perfect for Plex, backups, or small-office cloud service.

🧠 Notes​

  • All hardware is clean, smoke-free, pet-free, and stored properly.


Payment & Shipping Details:
💰 Preferred Payment: Zelle
💳 PayPal Friends & Family accepted (or buyer covers 2.99% PayPal Goods & Services fee)
🔄 Trades welcome—must have Heatware feedback
🔥 Heatware: THE_REAL_7 (+98 / 0 / 0)
📦 Ships via UPS (Lower 48 states)
🚚 Shipping included unless otherwise noted
📍 Local pickup available in Miami

Let me know if you're interested! Pictures below.
 

