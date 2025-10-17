the_real_7
[FS] Synology DS1520+ NAS + 16TB Drives – Like New Home Lab Setup (2 Available)
Selling off my two personal Synology DS1520+ setups — all components in like-new condition, pulled from a clean, climate-controlled home lab.
Everything was meticulously maintained, never abused, and stored boxed when not in use.
Includes:
Payment & Shipping Details:
Preferred Payment: Zelle
PayPal Friends & Family accepted (or buyer covers 2.99% PayPal Goods & Services fee)
Trades welcome—must have Heatware feedback
Heatware: THE_REAL_7 (+98 / 0 / 0)
Ships via UPS (Lower 48 states)
Shipping included unless otherwise noted
Local pickup available in Miami
Let me know if you're interested! Pictures below.
