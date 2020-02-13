FS: Synology DS1517+ with 20TB, Amazon Fire TV Sticks & Cube, Apple Accs, & Ubiquiti Networks UniFi UAP-AC-PRO

rw3
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2001
- Messages
- 1,750
Heatware - rw3
PayPal - ryan.w.gregg@gmail.com
Offers are always welcome. Buy more, save more. Package deals will save you money!
SYNOLOGY
PHOTOS - https://photos.app.goo.gl/jGYDtBhFGxcWNKzf8
Synology DiskStation DS1517+ with 4GB of DDR3L RAM & Noctua Upgraded Fans - $950 SHIPPED
- Fans upgraded to Noctua Redux Fans that provide better cooling at a much lower dB
- Upgraded to 4GB (2x2GB) OEM Synology RAM - up from the factory default of 2GB
- Includes 5x HGST NAS 4TB HDDs 7200rpm with 128MB of Cache - Model # HDN726040ALE614
- All drives are under warranty until March 2021
AMAZON FIRE TV
PACKAGE DEAL - ALL FIRE TV FOR $130 SHIPPED
PHOTOS - https://photos.app.goo.gl/8yFHAwFNV3AyxCUW9
Amazon FireTV Stick (1080p) - 2nd Gen - New - $20 SHIPPED
- 2019 Model with Alexa Voice Remote
Amazon FireTV Stick (1080p) - 2nd Gen - Used - $15 SHIPPED
- 2019 Model with Alexa Voice Remote
Amazon Fire TV Cube (1st Gen) - Used - $65 SHIPPED
- All original accessories included in Original Box. Reset and updated to latest OS/Firmware.
Amazon Fire TV Cube (1st Gen) - Used - $60 SHIPPED
- Power Adapter and Alex Remote Included. Reset and updated to latest OS/Firmware.
APPLE
ALL APPLE ACCESSORIES FOR $150 SHIPPED
PHOTOS - https://photos.app.goo.gl/vtbSw2QpZphEFA4bA
Apple 87w USB-C Power Adapter with 2m USB-C Power Cable - Used, Great Condition - $40 SHIPPED
- 1 Available. Cleaned and in great condition.
Apple 60w MagSafe Adapter - New - $30 SHIPPED
- AppleCare Replacement
Apple Mac mini (2010-2014) Power Cord (White) - Used - x12 - $8 SHIPPED ea, $50 SHIPPED for all
Apple Mac mini (2010-2014) Power Cord (White) - New - x1 - $10 SHIPPED ea
Apple Mac mini (2018) & AppleTV (4K) Power Cord (Black) - New - x3 - $12 SHIPPED ea
Apple Mac mini (2010-2014) 1TB OEM HGST 2.5" 5400rpm HDD - Used - $30 SHIPPED ea
- 3 Available (2 have the OEM SATA Cable)
- All pass SMART
Apple Mac mini 922-9951 Bottom Case - New - $20 SHIPPED
- For the 2010-2012 Mac mini
- 922-9951
Apple Mac mini (2010-2014) Fan - New - $20 SHIPPED
- New, never used. OEM Part
Apple OEM iPhone X Black Leather Case - New - $30 SHIPPED
- New, unused. Bought as spare and never used.
Apple OEM 2m Lightning to USB Cable - New - $23 SHIPPED
- AppleCare Replacement
Apple OEM 1m Lightning to USB Cable - New - $12 SHIPPED
- Pulled from New Magic Trackpad Packaging
UBIQUITI NETWORKS
PHOTOS - https://photos.app.goo.gl/Xr9xQEhRdRjMsMrd9
Ubiquiti Networks UniFi AC Pro AP - UAP-AC-PRO-US - $90 SHIPPED
- 1 Available. 1 Sold. Each on Firmware 4.3.5
- Used, with mount. No original box. Reset to factory default
- Can include PoE Injector if needed for additional $5
Ubiquiti Networks PoE Injector - US-48V - x3 - $20 SHIPPED for all 3
- One used but in original box.
SOLD
Ubiquiti Networks UniFi Security Gateway - USG3P - SOLD
- Used. Reset to factory default and on latest firmware (4.4.50)
- Under warranty until August 2020
- Purchased from local MicroCenter and can provide proof of purchase
Ubiquiti Networks Cloud Key Gen2 - UCK-G2 - SOLD
- Used, no original box. Reset to factory default and on latest firmware (1.1.8)
- Under warranty until May 2020
- Purchased from local MicroCenter and can provide proof of purchase
Apple/ATI HD 5770 1GB OEM - x2 - SOLD
- Pulled from Mac Pro (2012) for upgrade to RX 580.
- Comes with Mini 6-pin to 6-pin OEM Power Cable
Amazon FireTV Stick 4K (1st Gen) with HDR - E9L29Y - Used - SOLD
- Used and in great condition
Amazon FireTV Stick 4K (1st Gen) with HDR - E9L29Y - New - SOLD
- New, never used.
Amazon Fire TV Cube (1st Gen) - Used - SOLD
- All original accessories included. Reset and updated to latest OS/Firmware.
Apple Black Braided Lightning Cable - New - SOLD
- Pulled from Mac Pro (2019) Packaging. 1m. Never used.
Apple USB SuperDrive - SOLD
- Used once for a project. Works perfectly.
Apple AirPort Express (MC414LL/A) - Used - SOLD
- Wireless N. Originally Released June 2012
Apple Silver/Black Magic Mouse - New - SOLD
- Pulled from Mac Pro (2019) Packaging. Never used.
Ubiquiti Networks UniFi Security Gateway - USG3P - SOLD
- Used. Reset to factory default and on latest firmware
Ubiquiti Networks Cloud Key Gen2 - UCK-G2 - SOLD
- Used. Reset to factory default and on latest firmware
Ubiquiti Networks UniFi Switch 8 60W - US-8-60W - SOLD
- BRAND NEW from MicroCenter. Will need a firmware update.
Last edited: