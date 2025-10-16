  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Synology DS120j with WD Red and WD D50 Game dock

E

einz

Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jul 27, 2004
Messages
655
Hey all, doing some cleaning out and have the following items for sale. As always, I have heat under einz, prefer F&F paypal, pictures available upon request, and can meet locally in the SF Bay area

1. Western Digital D50 Game dock - bought as a docking station but went a different route, has <5 hours of use on it. Mint condition, tomes with retail box and accessories.
2. Synology DS120j - got as a backup to my main unit, but no longer needed. Comes with a 4TB WD Red drive. Item is in great condition, comes with just the drive/unit/PSU.

I'll also toss in some other knick knacks that I can find in my cleaning out. How about $110 shipped for everything?
 
