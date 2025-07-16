FS: Synology DS1019+ w/ 2x14TB WD HDDs, 2x250GB m.2 cache

kirbyrj
Synology DS1019+, 2x14TB WD HDDs, 2x250GB m.2 Samsung NVMe - $400 + actual shipping (give me your zip code and I'll quote you a price).
Up for sale is my used Synology DS1019+ with two 14TB WD Drives that I shucked from Easystores (white label drives). Here is the datasheet for the 1019+ with the relevant specs. Memory is 8GB.
Both of the drives have 40000+ hours on them, but have just completed an extended SMART test showing "healthy." One additional 14TB WD drive will be included, however, this drive will occasionally throw a bad sector error even though it passes the SMART extended test as healthy. YMMV, but it's essentially a throw-in drive, so keep it or throw it away when you get it. So you'll get THREE 14TB drives total. The m.2 cache slots have 2x250GB Samsung OEM PCIe 3.0 drives. They have approx. 10000 hrs. on them according to Synology and they show healthy in the Synology software.
Not a ton of writes here as it was primarily used as a Plex server (works great with QuickSync transcoding). Only getting rid of it because I migrated to an unRAID box.
Heatware - kirbyrj - 443-0-0
Paypal F&F - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
