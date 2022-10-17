FS: Synology DiskStation DS1821+ 8-bay NAS - 8x 18TB Seagate IronWolf Pro, 32GB RAM, 10Gb Ethernet Card - SOLD

rw3
Price - SOLD
I'll be upgrading my NAS and need to get rid of my current setup.
Data transfer should be done by weeks end.
To build this exact configuration with all OEM Synology & Seagate parts would unravel over $4600 WITHOUT TAX.
Unit will be shipped in original box with original outer shipping box to hide contents.
Synology DiskStation DS1821+
- Purchased July 2022 (Eligible for Synology Extended Warranty Plus)
- SK Hynix 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-2666 ECC SO-DIMM Installed
- Synology OEM 10Gb Ethernet Card Installed
- 18TB Seagate IronWolf Pro (ST18000NE000) x8 (144TB RAW Capacity) Installed
