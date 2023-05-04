FS: Synology 1819+ (With 32GB ECC Upgrade)

cybrnook
Need to raise some funds to cover some new hobbies I'm getting into. Offloading some items I have just sitting around collecting dust.
Got a lightly used Synology 1819+ with 32GB ECC for sale. Was used as a cold backup server, so saw little use. Can't justify having this thing doing only backups. I am the original owner, purchased new from superbiiz back when they were still in bizzness.
Looking to get about $550 for it, we can work out shipping costs (I use pirateship) together depending on where you are. I am in SE Michigan.
https://global.download.synology.co...+/enu/Synology_DS1819_Plus_Data_Sheet_enu.pdf
