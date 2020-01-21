[FS] Surviving Mars $5

I have a couple Steam keys available from a Paradox publisher bundle. I use SteamDB to find the most recent sale price and offer a discount on the SALE PRICE, not the regular price. Surviving Mars Store page "Surviving Mars is a sci-fi city builder all about colonizing Mars and surviving the process. Choose a space agency for resources and financial support before determining a location for your colony. Build domes and infrastructure, research new possibilities and utilize drones to unlock more elaborate ways to shape and expand your settlement. Cultivate your own food, mine minerals or just relax by the bar after a hard day’s work. Most important of all, though, is keeping your colonists alive. Not an easy task on a strange new planet." Surviving Mars - $5 (sale price $10.19) Surviving Mars Digital Deluxe Edition - $7 (sale price $13.59) Sold I have 100+ Heatware and will even send the keys first to longtime forum members. If you want to buy just PM me for my PayPal address