FS: Surface Pro 8 + Keyboard, Logitech MX Mechanical Full Size Keyboard, Intel 11700k or 12600k CPU/MB/RAM + RTX 3070 Bundle

Last Surface Pro 8 hardly use in very mint condition with glass screen protector since day one. Warranty just expired but stayed in the box 2/3 of it's life. Currently has Windows 10 installed. Complete with boxes.
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 + Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Fingerprint Reader - $725 gifted/shipped
-Intel® Evo Platform Core™ i7
-16GB Memory
-256GB SSD
-Graphite
Surface Specs: https://www.amazon.com/Microsoft-Surface-Pro-8-13-Touchscreen/dp/B09DK7ZWMP
Keyboard Specs: https://www.amazon.com/Surface-Signature-Keyboard-Fingerprint-Reader/dp/B09DK49Q6X
Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard, Tactile Quiet Switches - $140 gifted/shipped
-Brand new and sealed
I have two systems I'm parting. Works great and 100% stock. All boxes and accessories included.
Intel i7 11700k Bundle - $400 gifted/shipped
Asus Prime Z590-P Wifi
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro Black 32gb (4x8gb) DDR4 3200MHz
Intel i5 12600k Bundle - $450 gifted/shipped
Asus Strix B660-I Gaming Wifi
G Skill Flare X5 32gb (2x16) DDR5 6000MHz
Add $350 if you want SSD/GPU
Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 1TB SSD
EVGA RTX 3070 XC3 Ultra B Stock
If you need a cheap PSU, fans, and/or CPU cooler, I do have Lian Li SL120's and Corsair CX750M PSU and H150i Elite Capellix I can bundle for a discount.
