FS: Surface Laptop, bunch of Dell Latitude 3390 2-in-1 Touch Screen

Microsoft Surface Pro
Pro 5 # 1796
i5-7300u, 4gb, 128gb
Qty = 1
Price = $85
All in good/great condition. The shiny cirlce on the back is where the logo was. Fresh Windows 10 Pro imstall + charger + keyboard type cover. No guarantees on battery life. They do hold a charge.
Microsoft Surface Laptop
Model # 1769
i5-7200u, 4gb, 128gb
Qty = 2
Price = $100
"R" key replaced on one. Both are in great condition. No guarantees on battery life. They do hold a charge. Charger included.
Dell Latitude 3390 2-in-1 Touch Screen
i3-6006u, 8gb, 128gb sata ssd
Qty = 14
Price = $70
Dell Latitude 3390 2-in-1 Touch Screen
i3-8130u, 8gb, 128gb sata ssd
Qty = 6
Price = $90
All in good condition and fully functioning. Circle is the result of logo being removed. Battery health ranges from fair to excellent. Comes with Dell 45w charger.
Thanks for the look!
- All prices include free USPS / UPS shipping within US
- Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
- Message your Paypal email for an invoice
