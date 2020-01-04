FS: Surface Book 2 15" i7 512GB 1060 | Ryzen 9 3900X | Outer Worlds | 1TB NVMe SSD

Hi all! Ryzen 9 3900X - CPU only $ 460 shipped, With Unused Stock HSF (Wraith Prism LED) in retail box $ 480 shipped Surface Book 2 15" i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GTX 1060 6GB - Link to the same configuration. Replacement received from Microsoft under warranty (last one had dead pixels). In great condition both functionally and cosmetically. Includes adapter in retail box. I will also include this hard cover. Microsoft Complete Extended Warranty until 2/19/20, which I confirmed with Microsoft is transferable (The warranty goes with device not who owns or registers it, per Microsoft). $ 1400 shipped OBO {} {} {} {} {} {} Adata SX8200 Pro 1TB NVME SSD - Used for about 5 months. $ 95 shipped Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB NVME SSD - Used for about 5 months as well. $ 180 shipped Outer Worlds Key - Redeemable with Epic Launcher. No AMD hardware required. $ 20 each for Paypal w/ fee, $ 18 each for F&F Paypal PM is the best way to reach me, thanks!