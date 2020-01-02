FS: Surface Book 2 15" i7 512GB 1060 | Ryzen 3700X | Outer Worlds | 1TB NVMe SSD

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by everydae, Nov 18, 2019.

Page 1 of 2
  1. Nov 18, 2019 #1
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    Hi all!

    Surface Book 2 15" i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GTX 1060 6GB - Link to the same configuration. Replacement received from Microsoft under warranty (last one had dead pixels). In great condition both functionally and cosmetically. Includes adapter in retail box. I will also include this hard cover. Microsoft Complete Extended Warranty until 2/19/20, which I confirmed with Microsoft is transferable (The warranty goes with device not who owns or registers it, per Microsoft). $ 1400 shipped OBO

    IMG_2632 (2).JPG IMG_2634.JPG
    IMG_2635.JPG IMG_2637 (2).JPG
    IMG_2638 (2).JPG IMG_2633.JPG

    Ryzen 3700X     - CPU only $ 270 shipped, With unused Wraith Prism and retail box $ 290 shipped

    Adata SX8200 Pro 1TB NVME SSD     - Used for about 5 months. 1.54TBW out of 640TBW warranty. $ 100 shipped

    Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB NVME SSD     - Used for about 5 months as well. 3.8TBW out of 600TBW warranty. $ 190 shipped

    Outer Worlds Key - Redeemable with Epic Launcher. $ 20 each for Paypal w/ fee, $ 18 each for F&F Paypal

    PM is the best way to reach me, thanks!
     
    Last edited: Jan 2, 2020 at 1:50 PM
    everydae, Nov 18, 2019
    everydae, Nov 18, 2019
    #1
    BoiseTech, DooLocsta, horrorshow and 3 others like this.
  2. Nov 18, 2019 #2
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Nov 18, 2019
    everydae, Nov 18, 2019
    #2
  3. Nov 18, 2019 #3
    TrevorR

    TrevorR Gawd

    Messages:
    713
    Joined:
    Jun 13, 2006
    If you have a buyer for board, I’ll take the CPU. LMK!
     
    TrevorR, Nov 18, 2019
    TrevorR, Nov 18, 2019
    #3
  4. Nov 19, 2019 #4
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Nov 19, 2019
    everydae, Nov 19, 2019
    #4
  5. Nov 20, 2019 #5
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Nov 20, 2019
    everydae, Nov 20, 2019
    #5
  6. Nov 21, 2019 #6
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Nov 21, 2019
    everydae, Nov 21, 2019
    #6
  7. Nov 23, 2019 #7
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    Price reduced TTT!
     
    everydae, Nov 23, 2019
    everydae, Nov 23, 2019
    #7
  8. Nov 25, 2019 #8
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Nov 25, 2019
    everydae, Nov 25, 2019
    #8
  9. Nov 28, 2019 #9
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    Happy Thanksgiving Bump!
     
    everydae, Nov 28, 2019
    everydae, Nov 28, 2019
    #9
  10. Nov 29, 2019 #10
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Nov 29, 2019
    everydae, Nov 29, 2019
    #10
  11. Nov 30, 2019 #11
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    Added few screenshots for fun :) TTT
     
    everydae, Nov 30, 2019
    everydae, Nov 30, 2019
    #11
  12. Dec 1, 2019 #12
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    CPU sold. TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 1, 2019
    everydae, Dec 1, 2019
    #12
  13. Dec 3, 2019 #13
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 3, 2019
    everydae, Dec 3, 2019
    #13
  14. Dec 4, 2019 #14
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 4, 2019
    everydae, Dec 4, 2019
    #14
  15. Dec 5, 2019 #15
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 5, 2019
    everydae, Dec 5, 2019
    #15
  16. Dec 5, 2019 #16
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 5, 2019
    everydae, Dec 5, 2019
    #16
  17. Dec 5, 2019 #17
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT Price drop
     
    everydae, Dec 5, 2019
    everydae, Dec 5, 2019
    #17
  18. Dec 6, 2019 #18
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 6, 2019
    everydae, Dec 6, 2019
    #18
  19. Dec 6, 2019 #19
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 6, 2019
    everydae, Dec 6, 2019
    #19
  20. Dec 8, 2019 #20
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 8, 2019
    everydae, Dec 8, 2019
    #20
  21. Dec 8, 2019 #21
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 8, 2019
    everydae, Dec 8, 2019
    #21
  22. Dec 9, 2019 #22
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 9, 2019
    everydae, Dec 9, 2019
    #22
  23. Dec 9, 2019 #23
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    Pics added for mobo & fan.
     
    everydae, Dec 9, 2019
    everydae, Dec 9, 2019
    #23
  24. Dec 10, 2019 #24
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    9700k added
     
    everydae, Dec 10, 2019
    everydae, Dec 10, 2019
    #24
  25. Dec 11, 2019 #25
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 11, 2019
    everydae, Dec 11, 2019
    #25
  26. Dec 13, 2019 #26
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 13, 2019
    everydae, Dec 13, 2019
    #26
  27. Dec 14, 2019 #27
    Alag28

    Alag28 Gawd

    Messages:
    945
    Joined:
    Dec 26, 2012
    3700x still avail?? is it new??
     
    Alag28, Dec 14, 2019
    Alag28, Dec 14, 2019
    #27
  28. Dec 14, 2019 #28
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    CPU is used with new HSF. Yes, it is still available.

    Thanks
     
    everydae, Dec 14, 2019
    everydae, Dec 14, 2019
    #28
  29. Dec 21, 2019 #29
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 21, 2019
    everydae, Dec 21, 2019
    #29
  30. Dec 21, 2019 #30
    sil180sr

    sil180sr Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    204
    Joined:
    Jul 1, 2010
    pmed
     
    sil180sr, Dec 21, 2019
    sil180sr, Dec 21, 2019
    #30
  31. Dec 21, 2019 #31
    bigddybn

    bigddybn [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    6,980
    Joined:
    Nov 21, 2006
    Thanks for a quick and easy transaction. Bought an OW key.

    Bump for you.
     
    bigddybn, Dec 21, 2019
    bigddybn, Dec 21, 2019
    #31
  32. Dec 22, 2019 #32
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 22, 2019
    everydae, Dec 22, 2019
    #32
  33. Dec 22, 2019 #33
    primetime

    primetime [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    6,088
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2005
    payment sent for outer worlds key
     
    primetime, Dec 22, 2019
    primetime, Dec 22, 2019
    #33
  34. Dec 22, 2019 #34
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    Thanks, all game codes sold!
     
    everydae, Dec 22, 2019
    everydae, Dec 22, 2019
    #34
  35. Dec 24, 2019 #35
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 24, 2019
    everydae, Dec 24, 2019
    #35
  36. Dec 25, 2019 #36
    dmoney1980

    dmoney1980 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    487
    Joined:
    Oct 10, 2011
    Pm sent
     
    dmoney1980, Dec 25, 2019
    dmoney1980, Dec 25, 2019
    #36
  37. Dec 25, 2019 #37
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 25, 2019
    everydae, Dec 25, 2019
    #37
  38. Dec 25, 2019 #38
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 25, 2019
    everydae, Dec 25, 2019
    #38
  39. Dec 26, 2019 #39
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 26, 2019
    everydae, Dec 26, 2019
    #39
  40. Dec 27, 2019 at 6:02 PM #40
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    595
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 27, 2019 at 6:02 PM
    everydae, Dec 27, 2019 at 6:02 PM
    #40
Page 1 of 2