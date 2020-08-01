FS: Supermicro Z370 ITX motherboard, i7-9700 (non-K)

I have the following items for sale. The price includes shipping within the CONUS (Sorry, I do not ship outside of the CONUS). I accept PayPal G&S.
1) Intel i7-9700 (non K). CPU only in clamshell. $260
2) Supermicro Z370 ITX motherboard (includes original box, manual, motherboard, I/O shield, antennae, 1 SATA cable). $150
This motherboard is model C7Z370-CG-IW, and has the latest BIOS (version 1.2b found here). BIOS version 1.2b was released in December of 2018--before the non-K 9th generation CPUs were released, so it will not support those CPUs. I've had an i5-8600K, an i7-8700K, and an i7-9700K CPU installed on this board, and they have worked perfectly. It would not recognize the i7-9700 non K chip above.
