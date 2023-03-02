FS: Supermicro X10SRL-F + Xeon E5-2650v4 (QS) + 128GB (32GBx4) RAM

sinisterDei
As the title suggests, I've got a bundle for sale. They've been running in my server for a couple years now with 100% uptime. My needs for virtualization have decreased and so I've swapped to a consumer platform for my 'server' and thus these parts are now no longer needed.
Supermicro X10SRL-F - ATX motherboard with onboard BMC for remote management, 8 DIMM slots, and a bunch of SATA and PCIe connectivity. No onboard M.2 but it is happy to boot of NVMe drives if you attach them some other way. I've got the I/O shield for it as well.
Xeon E5-2650v4 (QS) - The exact model on this chip is a QK8Y. Since it is a QS chip, it's exactly like a normal E5-2650v4 except it might boost to slightly lower top-end clockspeeds.
128GB (32GBx4) RAM - It's 128GB of DDR4-2133 Registered ECC RAM. The E5-2650v4 is a quad-channel chip, so 4 sticks is enough to fully populate all the RAM channels, though of course there are 4 more slots on the board if you need more. If for some reason you *do* need more, I have another 64GB in the form of 16GBx4 that I can dig up.
If you want it I also have a big, passive, Supermicro heatsink that attaches to this thing. It's just a big heatsink though, you'll have to provide the airflow if you use it. Personally, I 3D printed an airflow shroud and attached a 92MM fan to it and it worked well, but it just 'rested' on the board rather than actually attaching to anything so it isn't something I would ship.
I'm not breaking this up if at all possible, and 100% for sure not breaking up the CPU and the motherboard because, quite frankly, I don't have any way to protect the motherboard pins if I remove the CPU.
I'm going to call it $420 (nice) for the whole kit.
