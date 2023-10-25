FS: Supermicro W-1250E workstation

SYS-530A-IL Mini-Tower Workstation, Intel Xeon W-1250E (3.5GHz) Processor; 16GB DDR4-3200 ECC RAM; 2TB Hard Drive $300 + shipping
This is a nice workstation with a 668W platinum power supply, X12SAE-5 Motherboard.
Box is 12x22x25 and 37# shipping from 92840 if you want to estimate shipping.
https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/system/workstation/tower/sys-530a-il
Nvidia Quadro P2000 SOLD
EPYC 7402P 24-Core, ASRock EPYCD8 Motherboard, 4U Heatsink, 256GB DDR4-2666 RAM SOLD
2x Refurbished Western Digital Ultrastar DC SN630 u.2 3.84tb with Oculink SFF-8611 to U.2 U.3 SFF-8639 cables SOLD
These were purchased from Server Part Deals and show about 4TB written.

Yeah, it works great (it is brand new not a refurb). It does have ECC ram in it (single 16GB stick). The only downside to me is the motherboard is a no ipmi.
Should be vPro capable though.
 
