FS: Supermicro W-1250E workstation, WD SN630 3.84tb NVME u.2 drives

Friend who was going to buy this fell through so it is back up for sale.

2x Refurbished Western Digital Ultrastar DC SN630 u.2 3.84tb with Oculink SFF-8611 to U.2 U.3 SFF-8639 cables $275 for both shipped
These were purchased from Server Part Deals and show about 4TB written.

SYS-530A-IL Mini-Tower Workstation, Intel Xeon W-1250E (3.5GHz) Processor; 16GB DDR4-3200 ECC RAM; 2TB Hard Drive $300 + shipping
This is a nice workstation with a 668W platinum power supply, X12SAE-5 Motherboard.
https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/system/workstation/tower/sys-530a-il
Nvidia Quadro P2000 SOLD
EPYC 7402P 24-Core, ASRock EPYCD8 Motherboard, 4U Heatsink, 256GB DDR4-2666 RAM SOLD

