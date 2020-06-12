FS: Supermicro BPN-SAS2-846EL1 Backplane with SAS Expander

Zarathustra[H]
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 30,112
For sale is a Backplane (with metal bracket) I removed from my Supermicro SC846 chassis.
The Backplane has an internal SAS expander and is designed to be connected to your SAS Raid Card (or HBA) with a single 4x SFF-8087 cable. (Can accept adapter cables for SFF-8643 controllers) It is SAS2 (6GB/s) which allows up to 24 SAS or SATA hard drives to share 6x4 or 24Gbit/s of bandwidth.
If you look closely it has three SAS connectors. One is the primary input from your SAS controller. One is for cascading with another Backplane. It is unclear to me what the third one is for, but it does not support dual SAS configurations for more than 24Gbit/s bandwidth.
The Backplane works perfectly. I'm only selling it because I wanted to switch to a direct attach version without an expander. (This is not for everyone as it will require SAS controllers with 6 connectors, 24 lanes)
$175 or best offer.
Here is my heat, if anyone still uses that!
The Backplane has an internal SAS expander and is designed to be connected to your SAS Raid Card (or HBA) with a single 4x SFF-8087 cable. (Can accept adapter cables for SFF-8643 controllers) It is SAS2 (6GB/s) which allows up to 24 SAS or SATA hard drives to share 6x4 or 24Gbit/s of bandwidth.
If you look closely it has three SAS connectors. One is the primary input from your SAS controller. One is for cascading with another Backplane. It is unclear to me what the third one is for, but it does not support dual SAS configurations for more than 24Gbit/s bandwidth.
The Backplane works perfectly. I'm only selling it because I wanted to switch to a direct attach version without an expander. (This is not for everyone as it will require SAS controllers with 6 connectors, 24 lanes)
$175 or best offer.
Here is my heat, if anyone still uses that!