FS: SuperMicro 1U Short-depth server barebones (X10SRW-F), Mini ITX Server Barebones PSP 3000, LG 34" Ultrawide

HGST HUS726060AL5214, Ultrastar 7K6000, 6 TB, 12 Gbps SAS, 12 available 4 available, specs in google drive link (pdf) $85/ea, $1000/all
Supermicro CSE-514-505 1U short-depth Barebones (link to chassis specs), Specs below:
- x1 Dynatron 1U LGA2011 T318 Copper vapor-chamber heatsink
- x1 Supermicro X10SRW-F, updated to latest BIOS/BMC
- x1 PWS-505P-1H Platinum-rated PSU /w PMBus
- x1 Set of rails that ship with this chassis (not pictured) MCP-290-00102-0N inner and MCP-290-00108-0N outer
- x4 FAN-0156L4 - 40x40x56 mm 13K-11K RPM Counter-rotating Fan
- x1 MCP-220-51402-0N - 3.5in fixed HDD tray for SC514,515
- x2 MCP-220-51401-0N - Dual 2.5" fixed HDD bracket for SC514,515
- x1 RSC-R1UW-2E16 dual x16 riser
- x1 RSC-R1UW-E8R single x8 Riser
Chassis condition is like new, I basically bought them like only a month ago, so these will ship in the original box. Idle power consumption that was reported during my testing by the IPMI web gui is pretty amazing, it usually hovers between 40-50W while sitting in ESXi.
$400 shipped each. The pricing is based on original cost (where applicable, in the case of brackets and random parts needed to make this a 'complete' build) and whatever cost I paid for the other individual parts. There is no mark up. CPU, RAM, 10 GbE is pictured but not included as I decided to re-use them.
ASRock Rack E3C236D2i Motherboard Combo incl. Intel Xeon E3-1230 v5 + 32GB of Crucial CT16G4WFD824A DDR4 Unbuffered ECC (2x16GB) - $395 shipped
motherboard specs
cpu specs
LG 34" 34UM95-P Ultrawide Monitor - 3440x1440 - $300 local pickup in Houston/Galveston area only
product page
- Excellent condition, no scratches on the display
EK X99 Supremacy EVO Waterblock - lightly used one time, $40 shipped
PSP 3000, includes battery + charger, Final Fantasy 1 + 2 games, and silicon 'glove' - $100 shipped
- missing battery door
- condition is so so, anyone familiar with these knows the front and back is plastic so it's scuffed, refer to pics. No indications of it being dropped though or dinged/dented in anyway. The shell is easy to replace.
- FW 6.61
All items listed are working pulls and guaranteed non-DOA. I can ship to US50, no military APOs or P.O. boxes. Willing to ship internationally at the expense of the buyer. International buyers MUST send a PM with their full mailing address so that I can give them an accurate quote on shipping.
Local pickup available for Houston / Austin buyers. Please feel free to respond to PM me with any questions.
