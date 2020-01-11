FS: (Suddenly lost my job sale) Sennheiser HD650 headphones w/ box

    Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/57196

    terms:
    I’ve been trading here 10+ years. You must have heat or legitimate feedback.

    Recently suddenly lost my job, will be selling a few things here.


    Sennheiser HD650 headphones. These are Sennheiser brand, not the mass drop version.


    Paid $300+ new, ive had them about a year. Less than 10 hours play time on them. Only selling to come up with some funds. They were used on a Schiit stack. Which isn’t included.

    $145 shipped. Prefer fee less, or plus fees. I have paypal.

    thanks for looking.
     

    Attached Files:

