FS: (Suddenly lost my job sale) Sennheiser HD650 headphones w/ box

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/57196 terms: I’ve been trading here 10+ years. You must have heat or legitimate feedback. Recently suddenly lost my job, will be selling a few things here. Sennheiser HD650 headphones. These are Sennheiser brand, not the mass drop version. Paid $300+ new, ive had them about a year. Less than 10 hours play time on them. Only selling to come up with some funds. They were used on a Schiit stack. Which isn’t included. $145 shipped. Prefer fee less, or plus fees. I have paypal. thanks for looking.