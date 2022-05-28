FS: Strix Z590-E Gaming Wifi

applegrcoug
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 28, 2021
- Messages
- 391
Pretty sure my X299 media server system board died and I have decided to stick with X299 because of the way the x16 slots are arranged and the clearances in my server case.
I have this brand new in box Strix Z590-E Gaming Wifi motherboard that has been sitting in my closet for months I just don't need and I don't think I'll ever need...I thought about using it for my server, but like I mentioned the clearances. I "won it" from a newegg shuffle in those days. If paid G&S I'd love to get $120 shipped to offset a new X299 board.
Heatware is same name as here; applegrcoug, although in full disclosure, I haven't sold much, but did give away a few things recently...
