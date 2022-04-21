FS: Strix 3090 + Block, NVLink Bridge, Aquacomputer NEXT VISION blocks (TRX40)

Thunderdolt
This looks used, but I promise that it is new. This was put into a system, the loop was filled, and then the decision was made to use 4090s instead. [shrug emoji]
Included in the sale are all boxes for the GPU + block + backplate, as well as the OEM air cooler for the card. I will clean up that sloppy paste job on the heat pipe - that's just embarassing.
Looking for $800 shipped CONUS.
This is for what Nvidia calls 3-slot spacing. That means you can connect two 2-slot cards and have one empty slot in between them for air flow. See the last pic in this section for Nvidia's illustration.
Looking for $20 shipped CONUS.
I have two of these. One is brand new and never used, but the box has been opened. The other has been used but is functionally perfect.
New block: $60 shipped CONUS
Used block: $40 shipped CONUS
Using Aquacomputer's pics to save a little time, but happy to provide dated photographic proof of item by request.
EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 T2 (220-T2-1600-X1) Two BNIB EVGA 1600 T2 PSUs were destined for workstation builds but both have been canceled. These were purchased directly from EVGA and both are still in their original shrink wrap. $450/ea shipped CONUS $800 for the pair shipped CONUS
Aquacomputer kryos NEXT VISION LGA 1200/1156/1155/1151/1150 CPU block
The box has been opened. I needed one of the mounting screws to replace one that I broke on a different block while waiting for replacements. As a result of #1, the box includes 4 of the screws + 1 backup.
Alphacool VPP655T D5 Pump I guess this technically is a "D5-style" pump since I don't think Alphacool licensed the name. Regardless, this is brand new, never used, in an open box. Note that this is NOT the PWM version. It is the 12V DC version and you can adjust the speed by turning the pot on the bottom.
Alphacool Eisdecke for D5 Pump Brand new, never used, with open box. There isn't a ton to say about it: it's a D5 pump mount. Good for mounting your pump in a place where your res isn't. Important note: I cannot for the life of me find the screws for the mounting collar. The collar itself is included, but you will have to source the screws on your own.
Nvidia A6000 48GB Ampere GPUs (2x) There isn't a whole lot to say about these. If you don't know what they are, they won't be a good match for your usage. Think of them as 2-slot blower 3090s but with 48GB VRAM. Originally purchased for a dual card render & sim rig and used for 8mos or so. They work great and include the original boxes and all original accessories (which IIRC was just a few DP->HDMI adapters, but I will confirm this later). The job these were purchased for finished up and now they're for sale to clear space for whatever upgrade comes next (Will it be Lovelace? Maybe Hopper? Only Jensen knows!).
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB NVMe SSD I'm about 95% sure that this is a brand new retail unit. I had one fail on me and Samsung sent this replacement. As far as I can tell, this is a new retail unit with identical P/N and Model # to what I sent them. The box was opened to double check the P/N on the drive, but it has never been used. This has two Tom Bradys of capacity. That's probably a lot and is almost guaranteed to win you a Soup or Bowl, or at least a DM from Giselle*. * These claims are not guaranteed.
Intel i7-11700 CPU This was used for about one year in a render rig where is mostly sat idle while the A6000s did their thing. Great stable CPU. This is the regular version, not the unlocked K version Includes factory cooler (never mounted - still has original TIM)
FreedomFi Gateway 5G-ready Helium Miner This is brand new, never registered on the network, still in the original shrink wrap. It is this model.
ASUS TUF Gaming Z590 Plus WiFi This was used in a 2-GPU render rig. Solid, stable board with a pretty decent feature set (WiFi 6 is great).
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS/LTE 40mm This is my old Apple Watch Series 4. It is an OEM refurb which Apple sent me as a replacement when security at LHR accidentally smashed the screen on the original. There are some small scratches on the screen which are visible when off but mostly disappear when the screen is on. I can try to capture them better by request. The back is in great condition but I forgot to snap pics. Will update the post after doing that tonight. Includes the Sport Loop Includes all original packaging. The charger cable is used, the wall wart is brand new. Serial # obfuscation is just a PostIt. I didn't actually write on the box. Never worn while fapping. Not even during an Nvidia keynote.
