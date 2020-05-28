FS - Streamer Friendly Stuff - El Gato, Focusrite, Mics, and more

My heatware

Items for sale

Samson Gtrack Pro Mic- $100 shipped

Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3Rd Gen - $75 shipped

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 2nd Gen Studio Kit - $120 shipped

El Gato HD60 Pro (Pcie) - $130 shipped

El Gato HD60s (USB3.0) - $130 shipped

Audio Technica At2020 XLR Mic - $55 shipped

Soundblaster AE-5 - $70 shipped

Lenovo T440S Laptop - $240 Shipped

Local Sale Only

Ryzen 3700x system - $650

HP Pavillion 32" 2560x1440 Monitor - $140

Selling some streamer friendly stuff perfect for those looking to either get into streaming, or bring their streaming to the next level. Will consider discounts of multiple item purchases. All prices are for PayPal Friends and Family, if you would like to do standard paypal please add 3% more to the transaction. Been really feeling the passion to start Dave Ramsey's debt snowball and all of this stuff being sold will be put towards thatI also have these items up for sale locally, so will try to update asap if it’s sold.Picture Link up soonAbsolute beast of a mic with incredible quality in both build and just sound. I'm the original owner. It will also come with a shock mount which normally is required to be purchased separately. Mic will come with box, cables, and manuals.Pretty damn awesome interface. Purchased new from Microcenter. I’m only selling cause I recently upgraded to a Rodecaster Pro. Comes with original box and cables.2nd gen interface, but works great still. This is the studio kit so it comes with headphones and a mic. Perfect for someone wanting killer audio for their stream along with very good headset and mic. Comes with original box and cables.Really awesome capture card. Upgraded to another 4k II so this has become redundant. Just the card, no box, but I can throw in a low profile adapter with it from the 4k pro if you want.I barely used this capture card, but when I did it worked wonderfully. Will throw in a free Chatlink (unopened) cable with it. USB C version with very minimal delay. Only comes with the device, the usb cable, and the chatlink cable mentioned above.Awesome XLR microphone. Really great sound. Comes with the mount for the mic, box, and all accessories. I’m not a fan of stationary mics so ended up finding XLR headsets that I love and this guy has just been gathering dust.I love this soundcard, but barely use it now in my new setup. Card only.Was actually a trade from another H member. Wife used it for a while, but we haven't really had a need to use it the last few months because of the Covid situation (took this long to finally say Covid). Really killer laptop. Here are the specsI5-4300U CPU (2/4)12 GB Ram1080P IPS Screen (Not TN, great color rendition) Touchscreen500 GB Western Digital Blue SSDAll things working including Wifi, Nic, Audio, Bluetooth, and SIM Slot for Cellular connectivityWindows 10 key loaded onto it.Comes with laptop, and charger brick.I have a spare Ryzen 3700x system (32 gigs ram, 500 gig NVME, Geforce 1660) if anyone is interested in local buy (30041). Please PM if you are interested.Local only. Wonderful monitor, but I have 4 of them. Don't need this one.