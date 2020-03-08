FS - Streamer friendly items (Mics, Webcams, Extras, games)

Criticalhitkoala
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2015
- Messages
- 1,725
Selling a lot of streamer friendly items. These items are in working condition. Price is WITHOUT shipping and what I would like to earn. I do no profit off the shipping, but I don't want to lose money on it. Feel free to offer your own shipping if you would like. Shipping will be from 30096
I accept paypal Friends and Family. Please add 3% if you would like to do normal paypal.
Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/16488/to
=|Stuff for sale|=
Logitech C920 Webcam - $30 - Works great. Comes only with webcam
Scarlett Studio CM25 Condenser Mic - $30 - Came with my Focusrite Scarlett 2i2. It's a VERY good XLR mic, but it's just gathering dust at my place.
Audio Technica AT2020 XLR - $50 - Just the mic and the part to attach it to the stand
Blue Yeti Mic with Shock Mount (Does not come with standard stand - $60 - I purchased this from the yeti caster set. I love the stand, but have moved on from the Mic a while back. Like my other mics, just gathering dust. Comes with USB Cable, Mic, and Shockmount only.
Samson Gtrack PRO USB Mic - $ 80- Probably the best USB mic I have ever used. Comes with Mic/Stand/USB Cable
Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening for Nintendo Switch - $40 - Actually thought I would enjoy this more, but ended up not finishing it. Might as well try to sell it to those who want it.
Dragon Ball Fighter Z for Switch - $10 - Got it for my wife's Switch Lite, she has played it a grand total of 0 times
AMD Wraith Prism Heatsink - $15. Heatsink only. Came with my 3900x
I accept paypal Friends and Family. Please add 3% if you would like to do normal paypal.
Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/16488/to
=|Stuff for sale|=
Logitech C920 Webcam - $30 - Works great. Comes only with webcam
Scarlett Studio CM25 Condenser Mic - $30 - Came with my Focusrite Scarlett 2i2. It's a VERY good XLR mic, but it's just gathering dust at my place.
Audio Technica AT2020 XLR - $50 - Just the mic and the part to attach it to the stand
Blue Yeti Mic with Shock Mount (Does not come with standard stand - $60 - I purchased this from the yeti caster set. I love the stand, but have moved on from the Mic a while back. Like my other mics, just gathering dust. Comes with USB Cable, Mic, and Shockmount only.
Samson Gtrack PRO USB Mic - $ 80- Probably the best USB mic I have ever used. Comes with Mic/Stand/USB Cable
Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening for Nintendo Switch - $40 - Actually thought I would enjoy this more, but ended up not finishing it. Might as well try to sell it to those who want it.
Dragon Ball Fighter Z for Switch - $10 - Got it for my wife's Switch Lite, she has played it a grand total of 0 times
AMD Wraith Prism Heatsink - $15. Heatsink only. Came with my 3900x