FS: Storage @ $10/TB

I dismantled my old Plex Server so I have several drives available. Lots of Power On Hours. No warranty, but cheap. Prices do not include shipping. Obviously the more drives you buy, the less the shipping cost! Attached are Crystal Disk Info screenshots from each drive.

Payment:
Google Pay - kirbyrj@gmail.com
Paypal - kirbyrj@hotmail.com

Heatware - kirbyrj - 341-0-0

1 x Seagate NAS 8TB - ST8000VN0002-1Z8112 - $80
Seagate8TB.JPG

3 x Seagate NAS 4TB - ST4000VN000-1H4168 - $40 Each ($100 for all 3)
Seagate4TBA.JPG Seagate4TBB.JPG Seagate4TBC.JPG

3 x WD Easystore 10TB - WD100EMAZ-00WJTA0 - $100 Each (Shucked from Easystore enclosures 3.3V Pin mod necessary or use adapter)
WD10TBA.JPG WD10TBB.JPG WD10TBC.JPG
 
