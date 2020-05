FS: Storage @ $10/TB / LSI Controller / Accessories

Payment:





1 x Seagate NAS 8TB - ST8000VN0002-1Z8112 - $80 Heatware - kirbyrj - 341-0-01 x Seagate NAS 8TB - ST8000VN0002-1Z8112 - $80

1 x Seagate NAS 4TB - ST4000VN000-1H4168 - $40 Each - 2 Sold

1 x Rosewill Thor V2 - Free local pickup in 18643

0 x WD Easystore 10TB - WD100EMAZ-00WJTA0 - $100 Each (Shucked from Easystore enclosures 3.3V Pin mod necessary or use adapter) - 3 Sold

I dismantled my old Plex Server so I have several drives available. Lots of Power On Hours. No warranty, but cheap. Prices do not include shipping. Obviously the more drives you buy, the less the shipping cost! Attached are Crystal Disk Info screenshots from each drive.Google Pay - kirbyrj@gmail.com Paypal - kirbyrj@hotmail.com Bare card, full height bracket, comes with 2 generic Mini SAS SFF-8087 to 4xSATA cables. Flashed to IT mode. Worked perfectly for me, but I don't need more computer clutter that I'm not using.I have two of these. One is used the other is NIB.White version. Been in use for a while with various 4 in 3 modules. All the bay covers and PCI slot covers are present as is the screw package. Fans are original except for the rear fan which died and I replaced. I have the original box/packaging, but I'm not going crazy cleaning it (it's free...take it or leave it). No major damage or deep scratches, just dusty. If no takers, it will just get recycled.SOLD ITEMS: