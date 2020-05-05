FS: Storage @ $10/TB / Free Case

I dismantled my old Plex Server so I have several drives available. Lots of Power On Hours. No warranty, but cheap. Prices do not include shipping. Obviously the more drives you buy, the less the shipping cost! Attached are Crystal Disk Info screenshots from each drive.
Payment:
Google Pay - kirbyrj@gmail.com
Paypal - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
Heatware - kirbyrj - 341-0-0
1 x Seagate NAS 8TB - ST8000VN0002-1Z8112 - $80
1 x Seagate NAS 4TB - ST4000VN000-1H4168 - $40 Each - 2 Sold
1 x Rosewill Thor V2 - Free local pickup in 18643
White version. Been in use for a while with various 4 in 3 modules. All the bay covers and PCI slot covers are present as is the screw package. Fans are original except for the rear fan which died and I replaced. I have the original box/packaging, but I'm not going crazy cleaning it (it's free...take it or leave it). No major damage or deep scratches, just dusty. If no takers, it will just get recycled.
If you have access to cheap FedEx/UPS labels and want to send me a label, I can get you the dimensions and weight of the box for shipping.
SOLD ITEMS:
0 x WD Easystore 10TB - WD100EMAZ-00WJTA0 - $100 Each (Shucked from Easystore enclosures 3.3V Pin mod necessary or use adapter) - 3 Sold
0 x LSI SAS9211-8i - SAS/SATA Controller - Traded
Bare card, full height bracket, comes with 2 generic Mini SAS SFF-8087 to 4xSATA cables. Flashed to IT mode. Worked perfectly for me, but I don't need more computer clutter that I'm not using.
0 x Icy Dock Black Vortex 4 in 3 Module Cooler Cage - Traded
I have two of these. One is used the other is NIB.
