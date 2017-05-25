FS Still for sale PRICES SLASHED ThinkCentre (SFF; Haswell) and cheap old Latitude

From a pet-, child- and smoke-free home...

SFF Lenovo ThinkCentre M73 (10B5)

not pictured

$50 plus shipping

Originally purchased by me as a refurbished unit from Lenovo Outlet. Very quiet while running. Used sparingly. The buyer is responsible for obtaining Windows installation media if desired, unless I can dig up an old disc somewhere.

Intel Pentium G3240 (3M Cache, 3.10 GHz)

Windows 8.1 Professional 64 (English) but the OS was replaced with Ubuntu a while back

2GB PC3-12800 DDR3 SDRAM 1600MHz UDIMM

500GB, 7200RPM Serial ATA 3.5" Hard Drive

DVD Recordable Serial ATA

Integrated Ethernet

No Bluetooth from the factory

An internal wireless networking card is now installed; antenna included

Lenovo MTM: 10B5X005US



Dell Latitude D630

$50 (shipping included!)

I pretty much use this plugged in only due to weak batteries

Good used condition with no stickiness in the keyboard

14" 1440x900 screen but no webcam

Intel Core 2 Duo T7300

4GB RAM

250GB Hard Drive

CD-RW/DVD combo drive

802.11N Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

4 USB 2.0; VGA; serial; firewire; gigabit ethernet; modem

9 cell battery plus a spare

Power adapter

Windows 10 and Office 2013 Pro Plus (both installed)