FS Still for sale PRICES SLASHED ThinkCentre (SFF; Haswell) and cheap old Latitude

From a pet-, child- and smoke-free home...
HeatWare is mandatory. Please be advised that all shipments will originate in the hot climate of zip code 86442. I have never experienced an issue, however.
SFF Lenovo ThinkCentre M73 (10B5)
not pictured; photos upon request
$50 plus shipping
Originally purchased by me as a refurbished unit from Lenovo Outlet. Very quiet while running. Used sparingly. The buyer is responsible for obtaining Windows installation media if desired, unless I can dig up an old disc somewhere.
Intel Pentium G3240 (3M Cache, 3.10 GHz)
Windows 8.1 Professional 64 (English) but the OS was replaced with Ubuntu a while back
2GB PC3-12800 DDR3 SDRAM 1600MHz UDIMM
500GB, 7200RPM Serial ATA 3.5" Hard Drive
DVD Recordable Serial ATA
Integrated Ethernet
No Bluetooth from the factory
An internal wireless networking card is now installed; antenna included
Lenovo MTM: 10B5X005US
and another item for sale...
Dell Latitude D630
$50 (shipping included!)
I pretty much use this plugged in only due to weak batteries
Good used condition with no stickiness in the keyboard
14" 1440x900 screen but no webcam
Intel Core 2 Duo T7300
4GB RAM
250GB Hard Drive
CD-RW/DVD combo drive
802.11N Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
4 USB 2.0; VGA; serial; firewire; gigabit ethernet; modem
9 cell battery plus a spare
Power adapter
Windows 10 and Office 2013 Pro Plus (both installed)
