FS: Steamdeck and Gigabyte Aero 5070 ti

Gigabyte Aero RTX 5070 ti. (Non sff version) $710 shipped, 1 month old with original box. Receipt included. Dust free mint condition. Perfect for white builds and comes with the antisag bracket. No issues with thermal putty leakage!
Steam Deck 64gb - bought earlier this year on Steam store and used about 2 times. Bought as a refurb and upgraded to a 250gb drive. Comes complete and including USB dock and case with kickstand along with installed screen protector. The USB dock just is a separate device and doesn’t dock in the system.
$275 shipped. Refurbed deck came looking like brand new on arrival and works great.
Heatware under SLK
PayPal F&F preferred
