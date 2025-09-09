  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: Steamdeck and Gigabyte Aero 5070 ti

R

Rvenger

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Sep 12, 2012
Messages
3,349
Gigabyte Aero RTX 5070 ti. (Non sff version) $710 shipped, 1 month old with original box. Receipt included. Dust free mint condition. Perfect for white builds and comes with the antisag bracket. No issues with thermal putty leakage!

Steam Deck 64gb - bought earlier this year on Steam store and used about 2 times. Bought as a refurb and upgraded to a 250gb drive. Comes complete and including USB dock and case with kickstand along with installed screen protector. The USB dock just is a separate device and doesn’t dock in the system.

$275 shipped. Refurbed deck came looking like brand new on arrival and works great.


Heatware under SLK
PayPal F&F preferred


1757437039904.png
1757437063857.png
1757437078377.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top