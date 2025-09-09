  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Steamdeck $255/ Aero 5070 ti $690 shipped

R

Rvenger

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Sep 12, 2012
Messages
3,350
Gigabyte Aero 5070ti - Mint and dust free, receipt included. $690 shipped F&F




Steam Deck 64gb - bought earlier this year on Steam store and used about 2 times. Bought as a refurb and upgraded to a 250gb drive. Comes complete and including USB dock and case with kickstand along with installed screen protector. The USB dock just is a separate device and doesn’t dock in the system.

$255 shipped F&F. Refurbed deck came looking like brand new on arrival and works great.


Heatware under SLK
PayPal F&F preferred


1757437039904.png
 

  • 1757437063857.png
    1757437063857.png
    642.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 1757437078377.png
    1757437078377.png
    679.6 KB · Views: 0
