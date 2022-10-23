FS: Steam Games, SNES Multicart

Steam Games, make offers if these prices are more than legit sites (Steam, gog, gmg,etc.) PP F&F on these:



High on Life - $20

Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $15

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - $15

The Quarry Deluxe Edition - $10

Two Point Campus - $15

Retrotech Super Nintendo "900 in 1" Cart with 4GB Micro-SD card and software.This red cart will allow you to play most SNES games, except for games that require a special chip. This includes, SuperFX chips, audio chips, etc. Games not compatible include, Star Fox, Stunt Race FX, Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World 2 Yoshi's Island, Pilotwings. If the cartridge has the two extra connectors on the left and right sides, chances are it won't run that ROM. See the below link to Wikipedia that lists SNES games that have special chips:Retrotech Red SNES "900-in-1" cart - $40 shipped.