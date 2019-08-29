FS: Steam game codes, Thin client, RAM, Misc

P

PreOmegaZero

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 14, 2002
Messages
3,999
Heatware: PreOmegazero
Shipping: all prices include shipping unless specified


FOR SALE:


Steam game codes (from Current and older Humble Bundles)

  1. Sid Meier's Pirates! - $2
  2. Carnival Games VR - $2
  3. Borderlands Game of the Year Enhanced - $3
  4. Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse - $2.50
  5. Poker Night at the Inventory - $1
  6. Poker Night 2 - $1
  7. Puzzle Agent - $2
  8. Puzzle Agent 2 - $2.50
  9. Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People: Season 1 - $1
  10. NBA Playgrounds 2 - $3 SOLD
  11. The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR - $2 SOLD
  12. BioShock: The Collection - $4 SOLD
  13. Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete - $3 SOLD
  14. XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition - $3 SOLD
  15. The Darkness II - $2.50 SOLD
  16. Jurassic Park: The Game - $1 SOLD
  17. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $4 SOLD
  18. Spec Ops: The Line - $2.50 SOLD


HP T410 Thin client
Have thin client and AC adapter only
$15
Pictures


iGel UD3/M340 Thin Client
$25 + shipping ---> SOLD!


Storage

Hard drives:
  • 1 x 500GB Toshiba DT01ACA050 SATA 7200RPM 3.5" Hard Drive (9150 Power on Hours) - $15
  • 1 x 1TB Seagate ST1000DM003 1CH162-020 Barracuda SATA 7200RPM 3.5" Hard Drive (40120 Power on Hours) - $23 ---> SOLD


Memory

DDR3 Desktop:
  • 4 x Hynix 2GB 1Rx8 PC3-10600U 09-11-A1 HMT325U6CFR8C-H9 DDR3 RAM (8GB total) - $18 [ Picture ]
DDR3 Notebook:
  • 3 x Hynix 2GB 1Rx8 PC3-12800S-11-11-B2 1600Mhz SoDIMM HMT325S6CFR8C-PB (6GB Total) - $12 [ Picture ]
  • 2 x Elpida 2GB PC3-10600S 1333MHz SoDIMM EBJ20UF8BCS0-DJ-F (4GB total) - $6.50 [ Picture ]
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
1080ti 2060 2070 2600x gtx ram ryzen
Top