FS: Steam game codes, Thin client, RAM, Misc

PreOmegaZero
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2002
- Messages
- 3,999
Heatware: PreOmegazero
Shipping: all prices include shipping unless specified
FOR SALE:
Steam game codes (from Current and older Humble Bundles)
HP T410 Thin client
Have thin client and AC adapter only
$15
Pictures
iGel UD3/M340 Thin Client ---> SOLD!
$25 + shipping
Storage
Hard drives:
Memory
DDR3 Desktop:
- Sid Meier's Pirates! - $2
- Carnival Games VR - $2
- Borderlands Game of the Year Enhanced - $3
- Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse - $2.50
- Poker Night at the Inventory - $1
- Poker Night 2 - $1
- Puzzle Agent - $2
- Puzzle Agent 2 - $2.50
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People: Season 1 - $1
-
NBA Playgrounds 2 - $3SOLD
-
The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR - $2SOLD
-
BioShock: The Collection - $4SOLD
-
Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete - $3SOLD
-
XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition - $3SOLD
-
The Darkness II - $2.50SOLD
-
Jurassic Park: The Game - $1SOLD Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $4SOLD Spec Ops: The Line - $2.50SOLD
- 4 x Hynix 2GB 1Rx8 PC3-10600U 09-11-A1 HMT325U6CFR8C-H9 DDR3 RAM (8GB total) - $18 [ Picture ]
Last edited: