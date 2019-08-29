FS: Steam game codes, Thin client, Misc

PreOmegaZero
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2002
- Messages
- 3,978
Heatware: PreOmegazero
Shipping: all prices include shipping unless specified
FOR SALE:
Steam game codes (from Current and older Humble Bundles)
iGel UD3/M340 Thin Client
AMD GX-424CC 2.40Ghz Quad-Core CPU
2GB RAM
4GB Flash Storage
Has the AC adapter, no stand.
$45 OBO
Shipping: all prices include shipping unless specified
FOR SALE:
Steam game codes (from Current and older Humble Bundles)
- The Darkness II - $2.50
- Sid Meier's Pirates! - $2
- Carnival Games VR - $2
- Spec Ops: The Line - $2.50
- The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR - $2
- BioShock: The Collection - $4
- Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete - $3
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition - $3
- Borderlands Game of the Year Enhanced - 3.50
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $4.50
-
NBA Playgrounds 2 - $3SOLD
- Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse - $3
- Poker Night at the Inventory - $1
- Poker Night 2 - $1
- Puzzle Agent - $2
- Puzzle Agent 2 - $2.50
- Jurassic Park: The Game - $1
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People: Season 1 - $1
iGel UD3/M340 Thin Client
AMD GX-424CC 2.40Ghz Quad-Core CPU
2GB RAM
4GB Flash Storage
Has the AC adapter, no stand.
$45 OBO
Last edited: