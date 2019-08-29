FS: Steam game codes, Thin client, Misc

Shipping: all prices include shipping unless specified


FOR SALE:


Steam game codes (from Current and older Humble Bundles)

  1. The Darkness II - $2.50
  2. Sid Meier's Pirates! - $2
  3. Carnival Games VR - $2
  4. Spec Ops: The Line - $2.50
  5. The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR - $2
  6. BioShock: The Collection - $4
  7. Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete - $3
  8. XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition - $3
  9. Borderlands Game of the Year Enhanced - 3.50
  10. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $4.50
  11. NBA Playgrounds 2 - $3 SOLD
  12. Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse - $3
  13. Poker Night at the Inventory - $1
  14. Poker Night 2 - $1
  15. Puzzle Agent - $2
  16. Puzzle Agent 2 - $2.50
  17. Jurassic Park: The Game - $1
  18. Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People: Season 1 - $1



iGel UD3/M340 Thin Client
AMD GX-424CC 2.40Ghz Quad-Core CPU
2GB RAM
4GB Flash Storage
Has the AC adapter, no stand.

$45 OBO

05uoZ1F - Imgur.jpg 3Oqruhb - Imgur.jpg
 
