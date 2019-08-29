FS: Steam game codes, Misc

P

PreOmegaZero

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 14, 2002
Messages
3,974
Heatware: PreOmegazero
Shipping: all prices include shipping unless specified


FOR SALE:


Steam game codes (from Current and older Humble Bundles)

  1. The Darkness II
  2. Sid Meier's Pirates!
  3. Carnival Games VR
  4. Spec Ops: The Line
  5. The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR
  6. BioShock: The Collection
  7. Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete
  8. XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition
  9. Borderlands Game of the Year Enhanced
  10. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Take the above bundle of #1-10 for $14

  1. Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse
  2. Poker Night at the Inventory
  3. Poker Night 2
  4. Puzzle Agent
  5. Puzzle Agent 2
  6. Jurassic Park: The Game
  7. Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People: Season 1
Take the above bundle of #1-7 for $5



iGel UD3/M340 Thin Client
[Unavailable for now]
Has the AC adapter, no stand.
05uoZ1F - Imgur.jpg 3Oqruhb - Imgur.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
1080ti 2060 2070 2600x gtx ram ryzen
Top