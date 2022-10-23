FS: Steam Deck with upgraded SSD, official dock, premium case, extras, Blink Mini Cameras, 2x Crucial 4GB DDR4-2400 SODIMMS, Gotham Knights Steam Key

Up for sale is my upgraded Steam Deck. I don't use it as much as I used to, so up for sale it goes. It is the top version of the deck and originally came with a 512GB SSD. I've since upgraded it to a 1TB that came out of an Xbox, so the actual useable space is 851GB. The original 512GB will be included if you ever want to go back. A screen protector was installed day one, so the screen is perfect. I recently applied a dbrand skin on it, underneath is perfect too. It comes with:The deck itself, with the 45 watt power adapterOfficial Steam Deck dock with 45 watt power adapterOriginal premium caseOriginal boxOriginal 512GB SSDJSAUX grip case with kickstand - this fits the deck and allows you to put both in the premium caseUpgraded Steam Deck with extras mentioned above - $565shipped, PayPal only.2x Blink Mini HD Cameras, new - $22 each, shipped, PayPal only.Purchased for a NAS that I no longer have, this memory was only used for about a month. Worked with no issues on my QNAP:Matched Pair of Crucial DDR4-2400 SODIMMS - $22 shipped, PayPalGotham Knights Steam Key - $20, PayPalGod of War Ragnarok digital code:I'd like to trade a digital code for God of War Ragnarok for a disc based version. I'll either mail you the physical card that has to the code or PM it to you. Due to this, you'll need to have a decent amount of heatware before I'll provide you the code or you'll need to ship first. My Heatware link is at the bottom of this post.2x 16GB Corsair Dominator DDR5-4800 RGB RAM. This memory was originally in a Corsair prebuilt. Ran at XMP speeds with no issues on my Intel 12900k2x 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-4800 RAM. Also ran in my system with no issues with the above RAM. Both sets of memory have the same timings, 40-40-40-77 1.10V:DDR5-4800 RAM - SOLD to Aztlan