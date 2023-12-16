FS: Steam Deck OLED 1TB Limited Edition - NIB

LGZdarkside
[H]ard [H]eaded
- Joined
- Sep 19, 2002
- Messages
- 1,084
New in Box. $800 should cover Shipping and PayPal fees etc....
PayPal only
US lower 48 only
Will ship next day via tracked USPS
Have a Heatware ID, LGZdarkside, for purchases on this forum.
I actually purchased two , one normal and one LE. The LE was for a gift but found out it is not needed. ( normal one is mine, already wrapped it in matte white, looks sic! )
PayPal only
US lower 48 only
Will ship next day via tracked USPS
Have a Heatware ID, LGZdarkside, for purchases on this forum.
I actually purchased two , one normal and one LE. The LE was for a gift but found out it is not needed. ( normal one is mine, already wrapped it in matte white, looks sic! )
Last edited: