FS: Steam Deck, EVGA 2080ti, Acer Laptop, PS5 Digital version, Canon Digital Camera stuff, and streaming gear

Criticalhitkoala
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2015
- Messages
- 1,986
Summer cleaning. Got way to many things and wanting to make some space in the already small house. Prices are without shipping net to me. I am fine working with people who can supply their own shipping label, and also will qoute the most reasonable price for shipping. I've just had some issue in the past on H where money was lost on shipping, so trying to at least get what's expected. Sold a bunch on here, but it's been a little so if anyone needs heatware/etc here it is : Criticalhitkoala
Can take pictures at request. In the case of multiple people interested, I tend to do first come first serve..but reserve the right to choose. There's been many great buyers on the for sale forum and it would be nice to do business with you again.
Weekend this post went up is a super busy work weekend (07-05-2023 to 07-09-2023), so if there's delays in responding or you want something next day shipping over this weekend it will be difficult. After that shipping of items should be by the day after payment is received (with exceptions to the ps5 as explained below).
Things for sale
___________________________________________________
Valve Steam Deck - 512 NVME Version with the Premium Anti glare screen - $440+Shipping
I'm the only owner. Had it since last year but put less than 15 hours on it cause I've been playing on the home pc more. Will come with box and accessories, and also a third party dock. This is the highest end version,
EVGA 2080ti - $275+Shipping
Works great. Was a refurbished card from EVGA that originally was purchased off [H]. Hasn't been my favorite card cause of the fan noise (there's nothing wrong, I'm just used to the big triple fan larger cards that have quieter fans), but outside of fan noise it's been working perfectly without issues.
Acer Swift 3 N20C12 Laptop - I5-1135G7 2.4ghz/8gb laptop - $275+Shipping
Windows 11. 500gb hardrive, wireless, and Iris graphics - Great little laptop with a pretty IPS screen. Purchased for my wife who actually never used it She prefers the cell phone life. We are the only owners and this laptop barely has any use on it.
Really nice 1920x1080 screen. Was purchased from Walmart last year of all places so here's the link to the product page - Acer Swift 3 - Product Link page on Walmart
PS5 Digital version with Extra controller new in box - $350+Shipping
Only owner, and literally less than 10 hours on it. Was able to get it from the Newegg shuffle but I arleady own a PS5 disc version. Was planning on using this as a spare unit for the wife on the bedroom tv, and never got to it. Comes with an extra controller that's still in the box. I do have the box for this but it's in storage so if anyone wants to buy it please expect it to ship out either a day or two later than I normally ship out other things.
El Gato HD60+ - $100+Shipping
Good capture card, I just have way to many capture cards due to twitch curiosity.
Avermedia Live Gamer 4k - $130+Shipping
Probably the best 4k capture card if you want to also game on the pc you are capturing too. Great quality and very low latency. Does not come with box.
Logitech Brio 4k Webcam - $80+shipping
Just the camera and USB cord. Working condition, probably 8 out of 10 condition wise. Does not come with box.
Canon RP Mirrorless camera - $550+Shipping
Camera with no lens, 1 baterry, charger. Amazing little entry to the Canon RF system. I'm only selling it cause I went ahead and got a R8 to replace it along with the R6 Mk II I use for work. This thing is an INCREDIBLE webcam if that's your thing.
I also have some Canon RF lenses and even a Canon EF 16-35 2.8L I'm interested in selling. If anyone would like to know more about that PM me. Haven't had a lot of success moving camera gear on H so won't waste your guys time with listing that here.
Can take pictures at request. In the case of multiple people interested, I tend to do first come first serve..but reserve the right to choose. There's been many great buyers on the for sale forum and it would be nice to do business with you again.
Weekend this post went up is a super busy work weekend (07-05-2023 to 07-09-2023), so if there's delays in responding or you want something next day shipping over this weekend it will be difficult. After that shipping of items should be by the day after payment is received (with exceptions to the ps5 as explained below).
Things for sale
___________________________________________________
Valve Steam Deck - 512 NVME Version with the Premium Anti glare screen - $440+Shipping
I'm the only owner. Had it since last year but put less than 15 hours on it cause I've been playing on the home pc more. Will come with box and accessories, and also a third party dock. This is the highest end version,
EVGA 2080ti - $275+Shipping
Works great. Was a refurbished card from EVGA that originally was purchased off [H]. Hasn't been my favorite card cause of the fan noise (there's nothing wrong, I'm just used to the big triple fan larger cards that have quieter fans), but outside of fan noise it's been working perfectly without issues.
Acer Swift 3 N20C12 Laptop - I5-1135G7 2.4ghz/8gb laptop - $275+Shipping
Windows 11. 500gb hardrive, wireless, and Iris graphics - Great little laptop with a pretty IPS screen. Purchased for my wife who actually never used it She prefers the cell phone life. We are the only owners and this laptop barely has any use on it.
Really nice 1920x1080 screen. Was purchased from Walmart last year of all places so here's the link to the product page - Acer Swift 3 - Product Link page on Walmart
PS5 Digital version with Extra controller new in box - $350+Shipping
Only owner, and literally less than 10 hours on it. Was able to get it from the Newegg shuffle but I arleady own a PS5 disc version. Was planning on using this as a spare unit for the wife on the bedroom tv, and never got to it. Comes with an extra controller that's still in the box. I do have the box for this but it's in storage so if anyone wants to buy it please expect it to ship out either a day or two later than I normally ship out other things.
El Gato HD60+ - $100+Shipping
Good capture card, I just have way to many capture cards due to twitch curiosity.
Avermedia Live Gamer 4k - $130+Shipping
Probably the best 4k capture card if you want to also game on the pc you are capturing too. Great quality and very low latency. Does not come with box.
Logitech Brio 4k Webcam - $80+shipping
Just the camera and USB cord. Working condition, probably 8 out of 10 condition wise. Does not come with box.
Canon RP Mirrorless camera - $550+Shipping
Camera with no lens, 1 baterry, charger. Amazing little entry to the Canon RF system. I'm only selling it cause I went ahead and got a R8 to replace it along with the R6 Mk II I use for work. This thing is an INCREDIBLE webcam if that's your thing.
I also have some Canon RF lenses and even a Canon EF 16-35 2.8L I'm interested in selling. If anyone would like to know more about that PM me. Haven't had a lot of success moving camera gear on H so won't waste your guys time with listing that here.