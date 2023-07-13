FS: Steam Deck 512gb with 1tb MicroSD. (Originally 64gb) Comes Complete + Dock and Case

$400 shipped for everything. I will send the 64gb SSD for warranty purposes. Works great, probably about 5 hours of total game use. I just don't use it at all and would love for someone to put this thing to good use. Bought back in March and I fired it up on the 7th and gamed for about 30 mins. Original box with all accessories included. Upgraded to 512gb NVME and 1tb MicroSDXC. Looks new, feels new and pretty much is still new. I have a screen protector installed on it as well.
PayPal F&F only or mail a check
Heatware under SLK
PayPal F&F only or mail a check
Heatware under SLK
Last edited: