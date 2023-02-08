FS: Steam Deck 512GB & Sapphire Nitro Radeon 7900 XTX

I have the following Items for Sale



SAPPHIRE NITRO Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB GDDR6 PCI Express 4.0 x16 ATX Video Card 11322-01-40G​ Condition: Brand New In Box/ Sealed

Price: $1200 USD Shipped Paypal F&F



Steam Deck 512 GB​ Condition: Brand New In Box/ Sealed

Price: $575 USD Shipped Paypal F&F



Shipping to the lower 48 States

I also accept Paypal G&S for the above, but buyer needs to add the fee on top



Heatware: Aztlan