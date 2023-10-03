FS: Steam Deck 512GB, HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-2040, Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED XA, Noctua NH-D15S chromax.black, Fractal Torrent, Dark Power Pro 12 1500W

Payment via Paypal only
No dibs, I get money you get items
Shipping to US 48 only
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/9448
Everything is USED and sold AS-IS
Any questions PM or e-mail through Heatware.
Steam Deck 512GB - $525 shipped
Comes with the deck, 500GB microSD card, docking station, case, and power supply.
HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-2040 - $325 shipped
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c08084801
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, 12GB DDR4, 512GB NVME SSD, Windows 11 Home
Comes with tower ONLY, no accessories/power cord
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED XA RP75XA - $375 shipped
https://www.gigabyte.com/Laptop/AERO-15-OLED--Intel-9th-Gen/sp#sp
i7-9750h, 16GB DDR4, 500GB SSD, RTX 2070 Max-Q, UHD 3840x2160 AMOLED
Battery life unknown, it was always plugged in. Shows signs of extended use including worn out paint on palm rest. Currently on Windows 11 Home.
Noctua NH-D15S chromax.black - $50 picked up Mid-Michigan Tri-City area.
https://noctua.at/en/nh-d15s-chromax-black
Fractal Torrent ATX Case - $125 picked up Mid-Michigan Tri-City area.
https://www.fractal-design.com/products/cases/torrent/torrent/black-rgb-tg-light-tint/
May not have all accessories.
Be Quiet Dark Power Pro 12 1500W Power Supply - $75 picked up Mid-Michigan Tri-City area.
https://www.bequiet.com/en/powersupply/1922
LOSI LMT 4WD Solid Axle Monster Truck Roller - $300 picked up Mid-Michigan Tri-City area.
https://www.losi.com/product/lmt-4wd-solid-axle-monster-truck-roller/LOS04022.html
Complete
