FS: Steam Deck 512gb and Nintendo Switch Lite

Steam Deck 512gb
I'm not using it as much as I thought, but it's been pretty awesome during the times I did use it. Comes with original box, carrying case, charger, and a Spigen case. No scratches or scuffs. Asking $550 shipped OBO.
Nintendo Switch Lite
I bought this awhile ago and used it for maybe a total of 20 some hours. Also in great condition. Comes with original box, carrying case, and charger. I have a GuiliKit I can throw in for this, however it's useless now that Nintendo put out an update for the Switch to allow bluetooth audio. But if you want it, I'll include it. Asking $180 shipped OBO.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/95736/to
