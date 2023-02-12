FS: Steam Deck 512 GB + Accessories

B

blaitarch

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 17, 2002
Messages
1,146
Have for sale a Steam Deck 512 GB (purchased in June 2022, true 512 not upgraded) - $650 shipped.

I will include
pictures here
https://photos.app.goo.gl/NYSye9BRVwnRucH86

I can take the orange "protective touchpad stickers" off on request

heatware here
https://www.heatware.com/u/12010/to
 
