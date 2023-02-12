FS: Steam Deck 512 GB + Accessories

Have for sale a Steam Deck 512 GB (purchased in June 2022, true 512 not upgraded) - $650 shipped.
I will include
https://photos.app.goo.gl/NYSye9BRVwnRucH86
I can take the orange "protective touchpad stickers" off on request
heatware here
https://www.heatware.com/u/12010/to
I will include
- Steam Deck
- Official Steam Dock
- 2 chargers
- JSAUX Case (https://www.amazon.com/JSAUX-Protective-PC0102-Shock-Absorption-Anti-Scratch/dp/B0B27VKBKG)
- Spigen Deck Case (https://www.spigen.com/collections/...deck-case-rugged-armor?variant=41139474923567)
- Spigen Carrying Case (https://www.spigen.com/collections/...ugged-armor-pro-sleeve?variant=40841709191215)
- Installed + spare Screen protector (dbrand)
https://photos.app.goo.gl/NYSye9BRVwnRucH86
I can take the orange "protective touchpad stickers" off on request
heatware here
https://www.heatware.com/u/12010/to