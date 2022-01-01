FS: Steam Deck, 3700X AM4, DROP PC38X, HyperX Haste, 3x140mm Phanteks fans, Noctua NF-A15 & Heatsink Cover for NH-D15, 980 PRO1TB, RE Village(Steam)

PM if interested. More pictures shortly.
https://www.heatware.com/u/22917/to
For sale: Take care of fees and I will take care of shipping.
-Steam Deck 64GB. About 10-20 hours of use. Like new and complete. $275
-HyperX Pulsefire Haste lightweight mouse $20
-AMD 3700X $89 bare CPU
-3x 140mm fans from Phanteks Enthoo $35
- Steam Resident Evil Village $15 or trade for something good.
- SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink 1TB - Brand New - $75
- Noctua NF-A15 HS-PWM chromax.Black.swap, Premium Quiet Fan, 4-Pin (140mm, Black) $20
- Noctua NA-HC3 chromax.Black.swap, Heatsink Cover for NH-D15, NH-D15S & NH-D15 SE-AM4 (Black) $18
- DROP + EPOS PC38X Gaming Headset. Bought just to check them out. Pretty much new. Extra earcups are still new. $85
SOLD
- Dell GM-BP-BK-17-19 17" Laptop Backpack- Brand new. $40
- Solo - Urban Convertible Laptop Briefcase Backpack for 15.6" Laptop. Brand new. $30
https://www.heatware.com/u/22917/to
For sale: Take care of fees and I will take care of shipping.
-Steam Deck 64GB. About 10-20 hours of use. Like new and complete. $275
-HyperX Pulsefire Haste lightweight mouse $20
-AMD 3700X $89 bare CPU
-3x 140mm fans from Phanteks Enthoo $35
- Steam Resident Evil Village $15 or trade for something good.
- SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink 1TB - Brand New - $75
- Noctua NF-A15 HS-PWM chromax.Black.swap, Premium Quiet Fan, 4-Pin (140mm, Black) $20
- Noctua NA-HC3 chromax.Black.swap, Heatsink Cover for NH-D15, NH-D15S & NH-D15 SE-AM4 (Black) $18
- DROP + EPOS PC38X Gaming Headset. Bought just to check them out. Pretty much new. Extra earcups are still new. $85
SOLD
- Dell GM-BP-BK-17-19 17" Laptop Backpack- Brand new. $40
- Solo - Urban Convertible Laptop Briefcase Backpack for 15.6" Laptop. Brand new. $30
Attachments
-
20220829_012703.jpg602.8 KB · Views: 0
-
20220829_012858.jpg587.9 KB · Views: 0
-
20220829_012848.jpg537.6 KB · Views: 0
-
20220829_012715.jpg661.4 KB · Views: 0
-
20221211_224132.jpg369.5 KB · Views: 0
-
20230113_232526 (1).jpg238.7 KB · Views: 0
-
20230113_232129.jpg453.6 KB · Views: 0
-
20230113_232121.jpg452.9 KB · Views: 0
-
20230803_114213.jpg292 KB · Views: 0
-
20230803_114506.jpg258.2 KB · Views: 0
-
20230803_114028.jpg373.7 KB · Views: 0
-
20230803_114012.jpg269.4 KB · Views: 0
-
20230803_114648.jpg269.6 KB · Views: 0
-
20221231_001535.jpg259.9 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: