FS: Steam Deck (1TB NVME, 512GB SD, Printed Stand, Box, Charger, Case)

Most of this stuff came from fellow [H] members, PayPal G&S only I'm open to offers, and easy to deal with.
So now, to the Stuff:

Steam Deck: $549.00 Shipped. Will be insured and ship in a plain outer box. Signature REQUIRED.

Terms: Paypal G&S only, buyer must have Heatware 25/0/0 with recent-ish feedback and a 500+ post count. This is fully my discretion.
Really thought I would use this thing more, and am now looking to move on.
Priced fairly considering upgrades and such.
Original price: $529.00
SSD (currently) $120.00
SD Card: $45.00

Estimated cost not including shipping: $694

Specs:
It's a 256gb model, however I have upgraded the internal SSD with an Inland 1TB TN436 2230 NVME. This model was chosen for it's lower power requirements vs other options.
I'm including the Samsung 512GB Evo Select Micro SD (Amazon link)
And a low quality 3d printed stand I sloppily printed out from Thingiverse.
Box, Charger, Deck, Case all included.

Things to note:

I DO NOT have the original 256gb nvme. I sold it here.

I am the second owner, bought from a trusted source who experienced the same low usage patterns.

It is LIKE NEW, Near Mint. It's lived it's life in the case or the printed stand. Screen will come with fingerprints at no additional charge :ROFLMAO:, but there are no scratches that I can discern.
Obviously I opened it to swap the NVME.

The original RF foil was carefully transferred to the new drive, and is fully intact.

While I was in there I repasted with MX4. The fan does not come on nearly as much as it did.
It will be factory reset and ready to roll.



Game and Watch Legend of Zelda: 125 100$ 75$
I have upgraded this with a 128mb bga flash chip+adapter. A considerable upgrade over the stock 4mb flash. There are dupont connections presoldered that are tucked into the case should you want to change the contents of the firmware. Please note, I provide no support, there are plenty of guides out there. I've done the hard work of soldering the BGA adapter/flash, the rest is comparatively easy with a STlink or even a Rpi 3 or better.


Willing to trade for/WTB:
https://hardforum.com/threads/jellys-wtb-raspberry-pi-3b-pi-zero-2-w-retro-gaming-stuff.2016827/
 
With the sale prices lately you can just about spec a brand new R5 3600 build for that.
 
Stock issues are mostly why i'm looking for something used, I want a tried and tested combo, and lower my power usage from the X58 system I'm running now.
Bump :)
 
Bump, found almost everything i needed.
 
X5687 came in, installed, working and stable bump.
 
Rando bump.

added some ddr4, the x58 system and pics in the album
and some DDR3L sodimms
 
Bump, looking for some laptop ram for my boys Acer Nitro 5. Make me some offers as well guys.
 
the_servicer said:
Is the upgrade removable and would it drop the price of the Chromebook at all?
Click to expand...
It is removable, but I'd rather not at this time. It's 14$ to ship as it is, so there isn't much room to lower the price much more imo. I appreciate the interest either way!
 
Added a NVME SSD. Lowered X58 System. Stuff?

Considering Parting the X58 out.
 
X58 Parting out, Prices are based on Ebay, obviously make me an offer if you feel they are unfair. Worst I can do is say no/counter offer.
Bump!
 
OP updated. Lowered a few things, removed a few things.
 
Bump, Added some Rpi Stuff.
Saving up for a bigger 3d printer, buy my stuffs :D
 
Price Edits. Shipping may be sporadic next week as I will be out on business.
 
Added some PC components and rando stuff. If you got need of Kyocera Copier accessories hit me up, I wholesale copiers for a living and have access to a ton of accessories.
Edited OP to reflect fast sold stuff. Woah. Love you guys.
 
Added a video card. Headed to Colorado on business. Be back Thurs/Friday pending weather/travel conditions!
 
Home safe. But ya know that pesky snow followed me from Colorado ;)
 
Video card sold to Legcramp, will get it out today if I can make it up the hill 😂 (snow)
 
