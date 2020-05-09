FS: Steam Deck (1TB NVME, 512GB SD, Printed Stand, Box, Charger, Case)

125

Most of this stuff came from fellow [H] members, PayPal G&S only I'm open to offers, and easy to deal with.So now, to the Stuff:Steam Deck: $549.00 Shipped. Will be insured and ship in a plain outer box. Signature REQUIRED.Terms: Paypal G&S only, buyer must have Heatware 25/0/0 with recent-ish feedback and a 500+ post count. This is fully my discretion.Really thought I would use this thing more, and am now looking to move on.Priced fairly considering upgrades and such.Original price: $529.00SSD (currently) $120.00SD Card: $45.00Estimated cost not including shipping: $694Specs:It's a 256gb model, however I have upgraded the internal SSD with an Inland 1TB TN436 2230 NVME. This model was chosen for it's lower power requirements vs other options.I'm including the Samsung 512GB Evo Select Micro SD (Amazon link)And a low quality 3d printed stand I sloppily printed out from Thingiverse.Box, Charger, Deck, Case all included.Things to note:I DO NOT have the original 256gb nvme. I sold it here.I am the second owner, bought from a trusted source who experienced the same low usage patterns.It is LIKE NEW, Near Mint. It's lived it's life in the case or the printed stand. Screen will come with fingerprints at no additional charge, but there are no scratches that I can discern.Obviously I opened it to swap the NVME.The original RF foil was carefully transferred to the new drive, and is fully intact.While I was in there I repasted with MX4. The fan does not come on nearly as much as it did.It will be factory reset and ready to roll.Game and Watch Legend of Zelda:I have upgraded this with a 128mb bga flash chip+adapter. A considerable upgrade over the stock 4mb flash. There are dupont connections presoldered that are tucked into the case should you want to change the contents of the firmware. Please note, I provide no support, there are plenty of guides out there. I've done the hard work of soldering the BGA adapter/flash, the rest is comparatively easy with a STlink or even a Rpi 3 or better.Willing to trade for/WTB: