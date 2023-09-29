FS: Starfield, Ryzen 5700X, 32GB DDR4 RAM G Skill, ASRock X370 motherboard, EVGA RTX 3060 Ti Ultra FTW3 - price drops

F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
13,873
Have to sell a few items, everything is in good condition. My heatware.


Starfield. Steam key but will require one of the following AMD products installed to activate:

AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800X3D
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7700X
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7700
AMD Ryzen™ 5 7600X
AMD Ryzen™ 5 7600

AMD Radeon™ RX 7600
AMD Radeon™ RX 6650 XT
AMD Radeon™ RX 6600 XT
AMD Radeon™ RX 6600

Price: $40

Want to sell these three in a bundle:

Ryzen 5700X CPU

G Skill DDR4 32GB (2x16GB) F4-3200C16D-32GVK

ASRock X370 Killer SLI/AC motherboard

Price: $260 shipped USA.


20231011_152750.jpg
20231011_145935.jpg
20231011_153205.jpg



Have an EVGA RTX 3060 Ti Ultra FTW3 for sale. Works great, excellent cooler. Includes original box.

Price: $250 shipped, USA.




20230818_104913.jpg20230818_104944.jpg20230818_105203 - Copy.jpg

Ryzen 3600. Includes a Wraith cooler.

Price: $70 shipped. SOLD


PM me for offers or questions.
 

Attachments

  • 20231011_152758.jpg
    20231011_152758.jpg
    448.2 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top