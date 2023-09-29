FS: Starfield, EVGA RTX 3060 Ti Ultra FTW3, Ryzen 3600

Have a copy of Starfield. Steam key but will require one of the following AMD products installed to activate:

AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800X3D
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7700X
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7700
AMD Ryzen™ 5 7600X
AMD Ryzen™ 5 7600

AMD Radeon™ RX 7600
AMD Radeon™ RX 6650 XT
AMD Radeon™ RX 6600 XT
AMD Radeon™ RX 6600

Price: $45


Have an EVGA RTX 3060 Ti Ultra FTW3 for sale. Works great, excellent cooler. Includes original box.

Price: $280 shipped, USA.

Ryzen 3600. Includes a Wraith cooler.

Price: $80 shipped.

If interested in both the GPU and CPU I can do a slight discount for combined shipping savings.
 
