FS: Starfield, EVGA RTX 3060 Ti Ultra FTW3, Ryzen 3600

Flogger23m
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2009
- Messages
- 13,821
Have a copy of Starfield. Steam key but will require one of the following AMD products installed to activate:
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800X3D
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7700X
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7700
AMD Ryzen™ 5 7600X
AMD Ryzen™ 5 7600
AMD Radeon™ RX 7600
AMD Radeon™ RX 6650 XT
AMD Radeon™ RX 6600 XT
AMD Radeon™ RX 6600
Price: $45
Have an EVGA RTX 3060 Ti Ultra FTW3 for sale. Works great, excellent cooler. Includes original box.
Price: $280 shipped, USA.
My heatware.
Ryzen 3600. Includes a Wraith cooler.
Price: $80 shipped.
If interested in both the GPU and CPU I can do a slight discount for combined shipping savings.
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800X3D
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7700X
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7700
AMD Ryzen™ 5 7600X
AMD Ryzen™ 5 7600
AMD Radeon™ RX 7600
AMD Radeon™ RX 6650 XT
AMD Radeon™ RX 6600 XT
AMD Radeon™ RX 6600
Price: $45
Have an EVGA RTX 3060 Ti Ultra FTW3 for sale. Works great, excellent cooler. Includes original box.
Price: $280 shipped, USA.
My heatware.
Ryzen 3600. Includes a Wraith cooler.
Price: $80 shipped.
If interested in both the GPU and CPU I can do a slight discount for combined shipping savings.
Last edited: