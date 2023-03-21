FS: Starbucks, Wawa, Grubhub GCs

Starbucks gift cards

You can consolidate these online/with the app onto your own secure gift card.

$20x34 @ 75%

Payment via CashApp/Zelle

---

$40x10 Wawa(gas station) @ 85%

$25x10 Grubhub @ 80%

---

Heat(297-0-0): https://www.heatware.com/u/77611

*repurposed thread for the environment :joyful:
 
Last edited:
Could you post final price w/ PP fees? I am unclear on how this can work.
 
I don't think that is how it works. He put price as 90-88%. Which number am I to take?
 
Oh, I see what you meant now. I don't know, then... He should clarify what he wants for the card :), you're right.
 
KickAssCop said:
I don't think that is how it works. He put price as 90-88%. Which number am I to take?
I was offering a discount for someone who bought a larger amount.

$100 * .9 = $90
$100 * .89 = $89
etc.

paypal's fees would be separate from this
 
Here to vouch for this. He drop shipped a mobo from Newegg for me last week, super smooth transaction. Basically a bonus discount if you need something from there.
 
Can you place an order on newegg with a partial amount from that gift card? Say $700 or so?
 
Will also vouch for Zef - saved me almost $100 on a motherboard from Newegg.
Drop-shipped right to my front door - thanks!
 
Just to clarify are these physical cards you're shipping or you'll just be messaging codes? And we'd just enter the code (or scan) in the app to add to the balance?
 
Yes, just enter the codes into the smartphone app and it adds the balance. I just did this last night with one I got from someone else (125 GC for 99 PP)
 
I bought some codes from Zef, no issues, redeemed and combined all on Starbucks website, easier than navigating iOS app
 
