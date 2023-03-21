FS: Starbucks, Wawa, Grubhub GCs

Starbucks gift cards
You can consolidate these online/with the app onto your own secure gift card.
$20x34 @ 75%
Payment via CashApp/Zelle
---
$40x10 Wawa(gas station) @ 85%
$25x10 Grubhub @ 80%
---
Heat(297-0-0): https://www.heatware.com/u/77611
*repurposed thread for the environment
