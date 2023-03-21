FS: Starbucks GCs

Starbucks gift cards

You can consolidate these online/with the app onto your own secure gift card.

$5x26 @ 70%
$10x34 and some $20s(soon) @ 75%

Payment via CashApp/Zelle

Heat(297-0-0): https://www.heatware.com/u/77611

*repurposed thread for the environment :joyful:
 
Could you post final price w/ PP fees? I am unclear on how this can work.
 
I don't think that is how it works. He put price as 90-88%. Which number am I to take?
 
Oh, I see what you meant now. I don't know, then... He should clarify what he wants for the card :), you're right.
 
KickAssCop said:
I don't think that is how it works. He put price as 90-88%. Which number am I to take?
I was offering a discount for someone who bought a larger amount.

$100 * .9 = $90
$100 * .89 = $89
etc.

paypal's fees would be separate from this
 
Here to vouch for this. He drop shipped a mobo from Newegg for me last week, super smooth transaction. Basically a bonus discount if you need something from there.
 
Can you place an order on newegg with a partial amount from that gift card? Say $700 or so?
 
Will also vouch for Zef - saved me almost $100 on a motherboard from Newegg.
Drop-shipped right to my front door - thanks!
 
